Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Security forces killed two Maoists in encounter took place in Hazaribagh

झारखंड: CRPF को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, दो नक्सली ढेर, AK-47 बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 08:21 AM IST
Security forces killed two Maoists in encounter took place in Hazaribagh
माओवादियों के साथ सुरक्षाबलों की हुई मुठभेड़
झारखंड के हजारीबाग के दोनाई खुर्द में सुरक्षाबलों के साथ माओवादियों की मुठभेड़ हुई। जिसमें दो माओवादी मारे गए हैं। उनके पास से एक एके-47, एक राइफल और 200 राउंड गोलियां बरामद हुई हैं। इससे पहले पिछले साल सितंबर महीने में पुलिस के हत्थे 50 हजार का इनामी माओवादी देवेंद्र चम्याल चढ़ा था। जिसने चुनाव विरोधी पर्चे चिपकाने की बात स्वीकार की थी। उसने इस दौरान ऐसे म‌िशन के बारे में बताया जो पूरे देश को ह‌िला कर रख देती।

RELATED

देवेंद्र के साथ पकड़ी गई भगवती भोज तीन साल से उसके संगठन से जुड़ी रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया क‌ि वे देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े बांध पंचेश्वर बांध विरोधी मिशन पर लगे थे। हालांक‌ि उन्होंने ये बात नहीं बताई क‌ि वे इस म‌िशन पर कहा तक पहुंचे या उनकी प्लान‌िंग क्या थी। लेक‌िन इस बात को सुनकर पुल‌िस भी सकते में आ गई। 

देवेंद्र ने झारखंड में रहकर हथियार चलाने का भी प्रशिक्षण लिया था। उसने 50 हजार के इनामी साथी खीम सिंह बोरा और भाष्कर पांडे सहित अन्य लोगों के बारे में भी अहम जानकारी दी है। डीआईजी पूरन सिंह रावत और एसएसपी जन्मेजय खंडूरी ने पत्रकारों को बताया था कि शनिवार को माओवादियों के मूवमेंट की एक सटीक सूचना पर पुलिस टीम ने नंधौर वैली की ओर जा रही एक बस को रोका था। 
 

 
maoist raghubar das encounter
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

shah rukh khan next movie zero leak pictures on the sets
Bollywood

OMG: ZERO के सेट से शाहरुख खान की तस्वीरें हुईं LEAK, देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

12 जनवरी 2018

salman khan stopped race 3 shooting after a group of armed men entered the premises
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने रोकी 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग, इनके कहने पर घर से निकलना किया बंद

11 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmavati officially changed padmaavat
Bollywood

नए नाम और नई तारीख पर रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावती', 25 जनवरी के धोखे में ना रहें

11 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut, amitabh bachchan, r balki next movie not happening
Bollywood

'झांसी की रानी' के फैंस को निराशा, अब अमिताभ के साथ नहीं करेंगी एवरेस्ट फतह

11 जनवरी 2018

akash dadlani out of the bigg boss house in mid week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: घर से आउट होने पर आकाश को लगा सदमा, बाहर आते ही दे दिया ये बड़ा बयान

11 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman new song o saale sapne motion poster
Bollywood

'ओ साले सपने' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, ये है PADMAN का नया Track

11 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan comparing shilpa shinde to a call girl
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान ने शिल्पा को बोला कुछ ऐसा, मेकर्स को करना पड़ा Mute

11 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

11 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 arshi khan gives important advice to vikas gupta
Television

Bigg Boss ने इस खास मकसद से अर्शी को घर में भेजा, आते ही विकास के कानों में दे दिया 'ब्रह्मज्ञान'

11 जनवरी 2018

luv tyagi lied about his vote count in bigg boss 11
Television

सलमान के सामने लव ने बोला इतना बड़ा झूठ, फिर वीडियो शेयर कर खोला ज्यादा वोट बताने का राज

11 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

delhi directorate seizes 61 crore from a private company locker includes 2000 note gold bullion
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः U&I कंपनी के लॉकर ने उगले 61 करोड़, मिले 2 हजार के नोट और सोने के सिक्के

दिल्ली की एक प्राइवेट कंपनी यू एंड आई के लॉकर से दिल्ली निदेशालय ने 61 करोड़ रुपए बरामद किए हैं।

11 जनवरी 2018

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

ex mla of bjp and bsp will join the samajwadi party today
Lucknow

भाजपा और बसपा के पूर्व विधायक आज थामेंगे सपा का हाथ

11 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

teachers against cm jairam thakur cabinet decision
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट के फैसले के विरोध में उतरा अध्यापक संघ

11 जनवरी 2018

CBI judge insured that Lalu Yadav will get Dahi Chura in jail on Makar Sankranti
Bihar

...जब कोर्ट में लालू ने रखी ये मांग ,जज बोले- ये चीजें तो जेल में ही मिल जाएंगी

11 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

Jalaun DM statement on reports of him calling Special Court Judge Shivpal Singh
Kanpur

जालौन: लालू को सजा सुनाने वाले जज को कॉल करने के आरोप पर डीएम का आया बयान

11 जनवरी 2018

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

7 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

तो इस वजह से लालू से नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं उनके समर्थक

राजद सुप्रीम लालू यादव रांची की बिरसा मुंडा जेल में है। उनसे मिलने के लिए हर रोज बड़ी संख्या में राजद नेता में जेल पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन इन नेताओं में से अधिक्तर को मायूस होकर लौटना पड़ रहा है।

26 दिसंबर 2017

Setback for RJD, Lalu Yadav found guilty in fodder scam case 3:26

लालू यादव ने खुद को जेल भेजने के पीछे बीजेपी की बताई साजिश

24 दिसंबर 2017

before verdict on on fodder scam lalu yadav said I have faith that I will get justice 1:14

मैं निर्दोष हूं, बीजेपी को उखाड़ फेकेंगे: लालू यादव

23 दिसंबर 2017

PARKING STAFF IN JAMSHEDPUR THRASHED COUPLE IN PUBLIC 3:22

VIDEO: सरेआम पिटते रहे युवक-युवती, तमाशबीन बने लोग

7 दिसंबर 2017

MEET SHAMINA KHATOON WHO TEACHERS WOMEN NEAR RANCHI OF JHARKHAND 3:08

शमीना खातून की ये कहानी इंसानियत में आपके भरोसे को और मजबूत करेगी

5 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

demonetization did not hurt Maoist they deposited old 500 1000 notes in bank
Chhattisgarh

नोटबंदी से नहीं टूटी थी माओवादियों की 'कमर', ऐसे जमा करवाए थे पुराने नोट

23 नवंबर 2017

four jawan injured in naxal bomb blast in latehar jharkhand
Jharkhand

लातेहार: नक्सली विस्फोट में सुरक्षा बलों के 4 जवान घायल, इलाज के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर से रांची लाए

10 नवंबर 2017

villagers in garhwa district say Maoists abducted 7 people police termed it rumor
Jharkhand

गढ़वा: गांववालों ने कहा माओवादियों ने 7 लोगों को अगवा किया, पुलिस ने अफवाह बताया

10 नवंबर 2017

20 thousand reward on Maoist Bhaskar Pandey in uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: माओवादी भास्कर पांडेय पर 20 हजार का इनाम

11 अक्टूबर 2017

police arrested wanted Maoist with a lady in nainital
Dehradun

50 हजार का इनामी माओवादी गिरफ्तार, उत्तराखंड पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता

23 सितंबर 2017

महिला माओवादी - समर्पण-Business
India News

चार लाख की इनामी महिला माओवादी ने किया समर्पण, BSF के दो जवानों को मारने का है आरोप

19 अगस्त 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.