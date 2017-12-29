Download App
18 वाहनों का चालान, डेढ़ लाख जुर्माना

unnao

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 11:57 PM IST
18 vehicles invoice, one and a half million fines

fine demop pic

 घने कोहरे में सफर को सुरक्षित बनाने के लिए एआरटीओ ने नेशनल हाईवे पर चेकिंग अभियान चलाकर डेढ़ सैकड़ा वाहनों में रेडियम पट्टी लगवाईं। इसके अलावा ओवरलोड वाहनों की भी धरपकड़ हुई। अभियान में तीन ओवरलोड वाहन चालकों के लाइसेंस निरस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई की गई। वहीं 18 वाहनों के चालान काटे गए। इनसे डेढ़ लाख से अधिक राजस्व वसूली होगी।
उप संभागीय परिवहन अधिकारी प्रवर्तन ओपी राजपूत ने टीम के साथ शुक्रवार को अजगैन चौराहा व गदनखेड़ा चौराहा पर सघन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। पहले चरण में वाहनों में रेडियम पट्टी लगाने की कार्रवाई की गई। इसके बाद ओवरलोड वाहनों की धरपकड़ की गई। करीब दो घंटे चले अभियान में 18 वाहन पकड़े गए। इनमें तीन ओवरलोड डंपर थे। इन वाहन चालकों के ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई की गई।


वहीं 18 वाहनों के चालान काटे गए। चेकिंग अभियान से हाईवे पर वाहन चालकों में अफरा तफरी का माहौल रहा। एआरटीओ प्रवर्तन ओपी राजपूत ने बताया कि चेकिंग अभियान में तीन ओवरलोड डंपर पकड़े गए। इनके चालकों के लाइसेंस निरस्त होंगे। कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी न करने पर 18 वाहनों के चालान काटे गए। वाहन मालिकों से करीब डेढ़ लाख का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।
jujmana

