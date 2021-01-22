बीमार लालू यादव को परीक्षण के लिए रिम्स से ले जाया गया

झारखंड के रांची स्थित रिम्स में भर्ती राजद प्रमुख लालू यादव को शुक्रवार को उनके चिकित्सा परीक्षण के लिए अन्यत्र ले जाया गया। यादव की तबीयत गुरुवार को अचानक बिगड़ गई थी। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने रिम्स पहुंचकर उनका हालचाल जाना था। बता दें, लालू यादव चारा घोटाला मामले में सजायाफ्ता हैं और बीमार होने के कारण बीते कई महीनों से रिम्स में भर्ती हैं।

Jharkhand: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav taken for test from his paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi pic.twitter.com/YbLiL4YRgY