Home ›   City & states ›   Sick Lalu Yadav taken from RIMS for medical test

बीमार लालू यादव को परीक्षण के लिए रिम्स से ले जाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 04:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
lalu prasad yadav
lalu prasad yadav

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के रांची स्थित रिम्स में भर्ती राजद प्रमुख लालू यादव को शुक्रवार को उनके चिकित्सा परीक्षण के लिए अन्यत्र ले जाया गया। यादव की तबीयत गुरुवार को अचानक बिगड़ गई थी। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने रिम्स पहुंचकर उनका हालचाल जाना था।  बता दें, लालू यादव चारा घोटाला मामले में सजायाफ्ता हैं और बीमार होने के कारण बीते कई महीनों से रिम्स में भर्ती हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states national bihar lalu yadav झारखंड hemant soren rims

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

11वें दौर की बैठक शुरू
Delhi

सरकार और अन्नदाता के बीच 11वें दौर की बैठक भी बेनतीजा, अगली तारीख तय नहीं

22 जनवरी 2021

सरकारी नौकरी 2021
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021: भारतीय सेना, डाक विभाग, हाईकोर्ट समेत कई विभागों में नौकरी के मौके, करें आवेदन

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
गौरव हालदार पुलिस के साथ
Noida

गौरव हालदार की आरोपी करते थे पिटाई, खाने के बाद देते थे नशे का इंजेक्शन, महिला डॉक्टर ने बिछाया था प्रेम जाल

22 जनवरी 2021

नरेंद्र चंचल
Bollywood

Narendra Chanchal: भजन सम्राट नरेंद्र चंचल का 80 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

22 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अगर आपका बच्चा भी देखता है ज्यादा टीवी या चलाता है मोबाइल, तो संभल जाएं, हो सकता है ये बुरा असर

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
गौरव हालदार को एसटीएफ ने नोएडा से किया बरामद
Lucknow

यूपीः अपहृत छात्र गौरव को एसटीएफ ने नोएडा से किया बरामद, महिला डॉक्टर के साथ मिलकर रची थी साजिश

22 जनवरी 2021

धर्मेंद्र और मोहम्मद सिराज
Cricket News

सिराज को पिता की कब्र पर देखकर भावुक हुए धमेंद्र, कहा- बहादुर बेटे तुम पर नाज है

22 जनवरी 2021

mercury transit 2021 ये मिथुन एवं कन्या राशि के स्वामी हैं। मीन राशि में नीचराशिगत संज्ञक तथा कन्या राशि में उच्चराशिगत संज्ञक माने गए हैं।
Predictions

25 जनवरी को बुध का कुंभ राशि में परिवर्तन, जानिए किन राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ

22 जनवरी 2021

गोविंदा, कृष्णा अभिषेक
Television

शो में कृष्णा अभिषेक ने कर दी थी ऐसी हरकत, गुस्साए गोविंदा ने जड़ दिए दो थप्पड़, देखें थ्रोबैक वीडियो

22 जनवरी 2021

Maximum age of 30 recommended for Government job recruitment in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow

यूपी : नौकरी में भर्ती की उम्र 30 वर्ष करने की सिफारिश, दूसरी नौकरी के लिए मिलेंगे सिर्फ दो मौके

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X