कल से बदलेगा मौसम, पड़ेंगी फुहारें, 20-21 मार्च को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश

Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 07:11 AM IST
rain (file photo)
rain (file photo)
दिल्ली एनसीआर का मौसम रोज बदल रहा है। दिन में तेज धूप तो रात में ठंडी हवाओं से दिन-रात के तापमान में भारी अंतर देखने को मिल रहा है। मंगलवार से मौसम में और बदलाव आएगा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, 20 व 21 मार्च को दिल्ली-एनसीआर के शहरों में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान है। इससे तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। रविवार को भी अन्य दिनों की तुलना में गरमी कम थी। धूप-छांव का सिलसिला दिनभर चला।
दिल्ली में रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री अधिक था। न्यूनतम तापमान 14.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से लगभग दो डिग्री कम था। शनिवार के मुकाबले इनमें 2.9 डिग्री तक की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग का कहना है आने वाले दिनों में मौसम इसी तरह बना रहेगा। 

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते हिमालयन रेंज के साथ उत्तर भारत के मैदानी इलाकों में मौसम बदलेगा। पहाड़ों पर बारिश होगी। इसका असर यह होगा कि 20 मार्च यानी मंगलवार को दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब, राजस्थान में कहीं-कहीं तो 21 मार्च को इन राज्यों में ज्यादातर हिस्सों में बारिश होगी। इससे तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी।

