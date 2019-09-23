जोधपुर हाईकोर्ट ने आसाराम बापू की सजा खत्म करने की मांग वाली याचिका की खारिज

Jodhpur High Court dismisses self-styled godman Asaram Bapu plea for suspension of sentence imposed on him for raping a minor girl. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k9sPAlxR1g— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
थलसेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि कश्मीर में आतंकियों और उनके पाकिस्तान में बैठे आकाओं के बीच संपर्क टूट गया है लेकिन कश्मीरी लोगों के बीच कोई भी संपर्क बाधित नहीं हुआ है।
23 सितंबर 2019