Jodhpur High Court dismisses Asaram Bapu plea for suspension of sentence imposed on him

जोधपुर हाईकोर्ट ने आसाराम बापू की सजा खत्म करने की मांग वाली याचिका की खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 11:52 AM IST
आसाराम बापू (फाइल फोटो)
आसाराम बापू (फाइल फोटो)
नाबालिग लड़की के दुष्कर्म के आरोप में जेल में बंद आसाराम बापू की उस याचिका को जोधपुर हाई कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने सजा को खत्म करने की मांग की थी।
jodhpur high court asaram bapu minor girl
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

