Shibu Soren Case: भाजपा सांसद की याचिका पर शिबू सोरेन को नोटिस, लोकपाल में सुनवाई पर रोक हटाने की मांग

इससे पहले 11 सितंबर को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने झामुमो के राज्यसभा सांसद शिबू सोरेन की याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया था और सुनवाई की अगली तारीख तक सोरेन के खिलाफ डीए मामले में लोकपाल के समक्ष कार्यवाही पर रोक लगा दी थी।
The Delhi High court on Friday issued notice to JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren on a plea moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey challenging the stay order granted in favour of Soren. Dubey has sought vacation of stay on proceedings against Soren before the Lokpal. https://t.co/5Uv7CgsiJq— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.