बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला कैदी से ही जेल में संबंध बनाने लगा वकील, पकड़े जाने पर ये हुआ ये अंजाम
{"_id":"5a3a317c4f1c1b9e678c2d0e","slug":"lawyer-arrested-for-having-intimate-with-inmate-and-filming-in-women-s-jail-in-florida","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:16 PM IST
एक वकील को
महिला जेल
में महिला के साथ संबंध बनाने के मामले में
गिरफ्तार
किया गया है। इतना ही नहीं आरोपी वकील महिला के साथ संबंध बनाते समय अपनी फिल्म भी बना रहा था।
घटना अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा की पिनेलस काउंटी जेल है। यहां 54 साल के एंड्रयू स्पार्क को महिला जेल में महिला के साथ संबंध बनाते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एंड्रयू स्पार्क पेशे से एक वकील है। अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट द सन की खबर के अनुसार स्पार्क को उसस समय गिरफ्तार किया गया जब वह ड्रग्स के मामले में गिरफ्तार 28 साल की महिला के साथ संबंध बना रहा था।
बताया जा रहा है कि स्पार्क और कैदी महिला के एक-दूसरे को पिछले तीन साल से जानते हैं। स्पार्क महिला के साथ संबंध बनाते समय वीडियो भी बना रहा था। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वो 'गर्ल्स इन जेल' नाम की गंदी सीरीज के लिए ऐसी वीडियो बना नहा था। फिलहाल पुलिस ने आरोपी एंड्रयू स्पार्क को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, और उस पर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
आगे पढ़ें
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3a3b744f1c1bc1678c29af","slug":"vikas-gupta-out-from-top-3-contestant-in-the-latest-ranking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0949\u092a 3 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 1","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3a30464f1c1b3c3d8bedbc","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reached-delhi-for-their-reception-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a20104f1c1b686a8bacb4","slug":"hina-khan-revealed-the-game-plan-of-vikas-gupta-about-hiten-tejwani-eviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3a105d4f1c1bb6678c3125","slug":"bipasha-basu-and-karan-singh-grover-spotted-outside-a-suburban-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0928\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093f\u091f\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0941, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a38a35d4f1c1b74698c2b1f","slug":"vacancy-in-central-bank-of-india-for-security-officer-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0911\u092b \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3a1f7d4f1c1b76678c2a27","slug":"many-income-tax-officers-name-disclosed-from-the-diary-of-kanpur-famous-businessman","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e,\u00a0\u092e\u0928\u092e\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a39e6e94f1c1b0d698c3176","slug":"rape-with-minor-girl-in-bageshwar-uttarakhand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3a215a4f1c1b95188baef3","slug":"road-accident-truck-crushed-four-people-in-hisar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3a13f94f1c1b95188baec0","slug":"gang-rape-in-rajasthan-with-a-school-student-girl-in-sikar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094c\u0902\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a391f194f1c1baf678c2922","slug":"rajasthan-kota-suicide-a-security-gaurd-commited-suicide","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093e, \u0916\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e!","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a33d4024f1c1ba12d8b8c9a","slug":"drunk-father-beating-mom-every-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 '\u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!