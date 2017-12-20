Download App
महिला कैदी से ही जेल में संबंध बनाने लगा वकील, पकड़े जाने पर ये हुआ ये अंजाम

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:16 PM IST
Lawyer arrested for having intimate with inmate and filming in women’s jail in Florida
एक वकील को महिला जेल में महिला के साथ संबंध बनाने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इतना ही नहीं आरोपी वकील महिला के साथ संबंध बनाते समय अपनी फिल्म भी बना रहा था। 
घटना अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा की पिनेलस काउंटी जेल है। यहां 54  साल के एंड्रयू स्पार्क को महिला जेल में महिला के साथ संबंध बनाते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एंड्रयू स्पार्क पेशे से एक वकील है। अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट द सन की खबर के अनुसार स्पार्क को उसस समय गिरफ्तार किया गया जब वह ड्रग्स के मामले में गिरफ्तार 28 साल की महिला के साथ संबंध बना रहा था। 
