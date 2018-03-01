शहर चुनें

शर्मनाक हरकत: मनचलों की अश्लील होली खेलने के विरोध में सड़कों पर उतरी DU की छात्राएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 02:05 PM IST
eve teasers are throwing semen balloons on girls in various delhis college
होली के नाम पर महिलाओं के साथ अपराध किए जाने की शर्मनाक वारदातें खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। आश्चर्यजनक है कि इस बार मनचलों ने लड़कियों के साथ अभद्रता करने के लिए इससे भी शर्मनाक रवैया अपनाया है। 
'बुरा न मानो होली है' के नाम पर गिरी हुई सोच वालों ने ऐसी हरकत की है कि कोई भी शर्म से पानी हो जाए। दरअसल, मनचले अब लड़कियों को कमेंट्स या उन्हें घूरकर नहीं छेड़ रहे हैं, बल्कि वो उन पर सीमन और यूरिन से भरे गुब्बारे मार रहे हैं।
 

कॉलेज परिसर के पास मौजूद लड़कियों के साथ ये हरकतें की जा रही हैं। हाल ही में दिल्ली के लेडी श्रीराम कॉलेज की लड़कियों के साथ ऐसा ही हुआ। नाराज स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स इसके विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं और वे दिल्ली पुलिस के हेडक्वाटर पहुंच गई हैं। 

लड़कियों ने विरोध के लिए सबसे पहले सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लिया। कुछ लड़कियों ने अपने साथ हुई वारदात को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया। अब ये मैसेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। एक लड़की ने अपने साथ हुई वारदात को शेयर करते हुए बताया कि जब उस पर गुब्बारा फेंका गया तो उसे लगा कि इसमें पानी ही होगा। लेकिन थोड़ी देर उसमें कुछ अजीब सी महक आने लगी और उसे पता कि ये सीमन है।
holi molestation crime against girls

