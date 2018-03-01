I was in bus & hit by group of men from outside. Not embarrassed but it was disgusting. Horrible to see humanity has degraded. Being strangers when you hit me with something like semen it's unacceptable & against my dignity: Student alleging she was hit by a semen filled balloon pic.twitter.com/hYZeinngWh— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.
शराब के नशे में धुत्त दो युवकों ने देर रात ऐसा काम कर दिया कि वे सलाखों के पीछे पहुंच गए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज की वजह से वे पकड़ में आए।
1 मार्च 2018