अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Crime ›   an engineer arrested from Mumbai for creating fake twitter handle of sara tendulkar

तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा के नाम पर बनाया फेक ट्विटर अकाउंट, इंजीनियर गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:02 AM IST
an engineer arrested from Mumbai for creating fake twitter handle of sara tendulkar
सारा तेंदुलकर
मुंबई से एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर को सचिन तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा का फेक ट्विटर अकाउंट बनाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इंजीनियर का नाम नितिन शिशोड़े है और उसे मुंबई के अंधेरी से धर दबोचा गया है।

नितिन पर राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के सु्प्रीमो शरद पवार पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणियां करने का भी आरोप है। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक उससे लगातार पूछताछ की जा रही है।
 
39 साल के शिसोदे पर आईपीसी और आईटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज करते हुए उसे 9 फरवरी तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि शिसोदे को मिलिट्री रोड पर स्थित उसके घर से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वह पेशे से इंजीनियर है और पुरान लैपटॉप को खरीदने और बेचने का काम करता है। 

दरअसल, सचिन तेंदुलकर के पीए ने पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई की सारा के नाम से कोई ट्विटर अकाउंट बनाकर ट्विट्स कर रहा है। सारा के फेक ट्विटर हैंडल से राजनीति गतिविधियों से जुड़े ट्विट किए गए।  इन ट्विट्स पर कई रिट्वीट किए गए, लेकिन बाद में यह साफ हो गया कि सारा ट्विटर यूज नहीं करती हैं, साथ ही उन्हें राजनीति में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है।
mumbai sara tendulkar sachin tendulkar

Spotlight

jacqueline fernandez to recreate Madhuri magic in Ek do teen for Baaghi 2
Bollywood

30 साल बाद माधुरी के 'एक दो तीन' पर 'बागी 2' में आइटम नंबर करेंगी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

8 फरवरी 2018

Katrina Kaif new photo has leaked from Thugs Of Hindostan set
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तां' के सेट से लीक हुईं कटरीना की फोटो, गोल्डन कलर की ड्रेस में ढा रहीं कहर

8 फरवरी 2018

karan johar reveals about his valentine
Bollywood

2 बच्चों के पिता करण जौहर ने पहली बार खोला राज, बताया कौन है उनका Valentine

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special: Remembering Jagjit Singh on his 77 birth anniversary
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : सड़क हादसे में बेटे को खोते ही टूट गए थे जगजीत सिंह, सदा के लिए छोड़ना चाहते थे संगीत

8 फरवरी 2018

actor jitendra cousin wrote a letter and describe the whole incident about that night
Bollywood

47 साल बाद बहन ने जितेंद्र पर लगाया रेप की कोशिश का आरोप, चिट्ठी में बताया- क्या हुआ था उस रात

8 फरवरी 2018

Propose Day 2018 creative ways to propose your dream girl
Relationship

Propose Day 2018: लड़की को प्रपोज करने के ये 10 दमदार तरीके आपको बॉलीवुड भी नहीं सिखाएगा

8 फरवरी 2018

Propose Day 2018 romantic ways to propose a boy
Relationship

Propose Day 2018: ये है लड़कों को प्रपोज करने का दमदार तरीका

8 फरवरी 2018

Happy Propose Day 2018 dont do these mistakes while proposing your dreamgirl
Relationship

Propose Day 2018: प्रपोज करते वक्त भूल कर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां

8 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone wants to do love scene with American actor James Franco
Bollywood

इस एक्टर के साथ दीपिका पूरी करना चाहती हैं अधूरी इच्छा, जानकर रणवीर को आ सकता है गुस्सा

8 फरवरी 2018

lawyer rubbishes the sexual abuse case against Jitendra, issues a statement
Bollywood

जितेंद्र पर लगे 'यौन उत्पीड़न' के आरोपों को वकील ने बताया बकवास, कहा-कोई लेना देना नहीं

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

सहसवान में घर में सोती वृद्धा की हत्या
Budaun

सहसवान में घर में सोती वृद्धा की हत्या

सहसवान में घर में सोती वृद्धा की हत्या

8 फरवरी 2018

Police inspector raped by fellow female constable
Meerut

खाकी शर्मसार, पिस्टल दिखाकर इंस्पेक्टर ने महिला कांस्टेबल का किया बलात्कार

7 फरवरी 2018

Modinagar: Three day's baby sold for three lakhs in lieu of adoption
Meerut

गोद देने के बहाने तीन लाख में बेचा तीन दिन का बच्चा, पिता की संदिग्ध मौत

8 फरवरी 2018

घर से बाजार गए बुजुर्ग की लाश मिली
Budaun

घर से बाजार गए बुजुर्ग की लाश मिली

8 फरवरी 2018

husband committed suicide after talking to wife through video call
Shimla

वीडियो कॉल करके पत्नी से बात की, फिर फंदा लगाकर दे दी जान

7 फरवरी 2018

दलित महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म कर बनाई अश्लील वीडियो
Rohtak

दलित महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म कर बनाई अश्लील वीडियो

8 फरवरी 2018

woman raped by doctor for two years in madhya pradesh bhopal
National

दो साल से हो रहा था दुष्कर्म, युवती नींद की गोलियां खाकर थाने पहुंची

7 फरवरी 2018

Women files rape case against husband and his brother
Pilibhit

पति पर कुकर्म और जेठ पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप

7 फरवरी 2018

19 year old girl allegedly raped inside a cinema hall in Hyderabad
National

'पद्मावत' देखने गई लड़की का सिनेमा हॉल के अंदर रेप, फेसबुक पर हुई थी दोस्ती

2 फरवरी 2018

लड़कियों को बेचकर शादी कराने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़
Gorakhpur

लड़कियों को बेचकर शादी कराने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 8 फरवरी 2018

‘यूपी न्यूज’ बुलेटिन में देखिए उत्तर प्रदेश के हर गांव हर शहर की छोटी-बड़ी खबरें रोजाना सुबह 7 और शाम 7 बजे सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर। अमर उजाला टीवी पेज पर एक क्लिक पर जानिए यूपी की ताजा-तरीन खबरें और दें अपनी राय, सुझाव और कमेंट्स।

8 फरवरी 2018

performance of alok shrivastava performance in kavi sammelan in shriford auditorium in delhi 16:58

आलोक श्रीवास्तव की अपनी गजलों से खूब लूटी वाहवाही

8 फरवरी 2018

Top ten headlines with news of UP GOVT INCRESES SPEED RATING FOR AGRA AND LUCKNOW EXPRESSWAY 2:39

आगरा से लखनऊ अब 120 की स्पीड से समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

8 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: allegation of rape on jitendra and friend of sara hot photoshoot 5:02

इस अभिनेत्री ने कराया बेहद हॉट फोटोशूट, सारा अली खान से है ये रिश्ता

8 फरवरी 2018

french air force chief also fly with tejasat jodhpur airbase 1:00

फाइटर जेट 'तेजस' में फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ ने भरी उड़ान

8 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

record made by Gauravi of Udaipur by swimming up to 48 km in the ocean of Mumbai
India News

मुंबई के समुंदर में 14 वर्षीय गौरवी ने 8 घंटे में बनाया अनोखा रिकॉर्ड

6 फरवरी 2018

man beaten by a group of seven in central Mumbai
National

मुंबई: मदद करना पड़ा भारी, युवक पर 7 से 8 लोगों ने किया जानलेवा हमला 

6 फरवरी 2018

Mumbai: Railway Protection Force personnel saves a boy from falling under a moving train
India News

RPF के जवान ने एक शख्स को ट्रेन के नीचे आने से बचाया, वीडियो वायरल

5 फरवरी 2018

twenty two indians merchant ship missing in west Africas gulf of guinea 
Rest of World

लापता जहाज मामले पर नाइजीरिया में भारतीय मिशन की नजर: मंत्रालय

4 फरवरी 2018

Mumbai airport breaks own record, 980 flights arrivals and landings in on January 20
India News

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट ने तोड़ा खुद का रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में उड़ी 980 फ्लाइट्स

4 फरवरी 2018

Man ordered iphone 8 from flipkart but get shoap bar in mumbai
Tech Diary

मुंबई के युवक ने इस बड़ी वेबसाइट से खरीदा iPhone 8, मिला साबुन

2 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.