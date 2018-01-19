Download App
A woman killed her 14 year old son in Kollam of Kerala

जिगर के टुकड़े के साथ मां ने किया ऐसा घिनौना काम, रिश्ता शर्मसार

19 Jan 2018
A woman killed her 14 year old son in Kollam of Kerala
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : ani
रिश्तों को शर्मसार करने वाली एक खबर सामने आई है। किसी को यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि एक मां अपने जिगर के टुकड़े के साथ ऐसा घिनौना काम कर सकती है। जानिए पूरी खबर

घटना केरल के कोल्लम में की है। यहां एक मां ने अपने 14 साल के बेटे की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद महिला ने अपने बेटे के शव को घर से कुछ दूर ले जाकर एक केले के बाग में जला दिया। बेटे ने मां को कुछ अपशब्द बोले थे। इसी वजह से उसने उसकी हत्या कर दी। 
 


महिला ने सबूत छिपाने के लिए शव को जला दिया। इस दौरान महिला का हाथ भी जल गया था। घटना को अंजाम देकर अलगे दिन महिला अपने पति के साथ थाने पहुंची और अपने बेटे की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। जब पुलिस को महिला पर शक हुआ तो पुलिस ने पूछताछ की। 
बेटे ने चिढ़ाया तो मां बनी हत्यारिन, पहले घोंटा गला फिर जलाया

केरल से एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है जहां एक मां ने अपने 14 साल के बेटे की गला दबाकर हत्‍या कर दी और उसके बाद उसके शव को आग लगा दी।

19 जनवरी 2018

