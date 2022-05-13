मुजफ्फरपुर: मोतीपुर में बर्फखाने का बॉयलर फटा, एक शख्स की मौत, कई घायल

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में मोतीपुर नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में स्थित एक आइस फैक्टरी यानी बर्फखाने में बड़ा हादसा हुआ। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां बर्फखाने में लगा बॉयलर फट गया, जिससे एक शख्स की मौत हो गई। वहीं, दो अन्य घायल हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ, जब बर्फखाने में काम चल रहा था। फैक्टरी में मौजूद बॉयलर अचानक फट गया, जिससे उसके पास मौजूद एक शख्स की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, दो अन्य लोग बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। इस मामले में मोतीपुर के सर्कल ऑफिसर अरविंद कुमार अजीत ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बॉयलर काफी जर्जर हालत में था।

Muzaffarpur, Bihar | One person was killed and two got injured after a boiler exploded in an ice factory in the Motipur Municipal Council area. The boiler was in dilapidated condition. The matter will be investigated thoroughly: Arvind Kumar Ajit, Circle Officer, Motipur (12.05) pic.twitter.com/SRada79hzb