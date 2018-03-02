10 naxals have been killed in an operation by security personnel in Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district: DM Awasthi,Special DG (Naxal Operations) pic.twitter.com/ApdSPNPQ8M— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2018
#UPDATE Bijapur anti-Naxal operation: 1 greyhound commando of Telangana Police has lost his life. 10 Naxals were killed in the joint operation #Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2018
