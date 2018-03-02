शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ः बीजापुर में पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 10 नक्सली ढेर, 1 जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजापुर Updated Fri, 02 Mar 2018 01:37 PM IST
10 naxals killed in joint operation by Telangana Police and Chhattisgarh Police in Bijapur district
छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र बीजापुर में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ हुई मुठभेड़ में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बीजापुर जिले के पुजारी कांकेर में छत्तीसगढ़ और तेलंगाना पुलिस ने ज्वॉइंट ऑपरेशन में 10 नक्सलियों को मार गिराया है। 
वहीं मुठभेड़ में तेलंगाना पुलिस का एक कमांडो भी शहीद हुआ है। इस घटना की पुष्टि एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन संभाल रहे स्पेशल डीजी डीएम अवस्थी ने की है। मारे गए नक्सली तेलंगाना स्टेट कमिटी ऑफ सीपीआई (माओवादी) के सदस्य बताए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने नक्सलियों के पास से एके-47 समेत कई हथियार भी बरामद किए हैं। मारे गए नक्सलियों में महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। 
 





गौरतलब है कि इसके पहले सोमवार (19 फरवरी) को राज्य के नक्सल प्रभावित इलाके बस्तर अंतर्गत सुकमा जिला में नक्सलियों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई थी इस मुठभेड़ में 2 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। मुठभेड़ में 20 से ज्यादा नक्सली भी मारे गए थे। 
