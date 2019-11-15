शहर चुनें

नवी मुंबई: 11वीं छात्र ने स्कूल में केरोसिन डालकर खुद को आग लगाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 07:47 PM IST
स्कूल
स्कूल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नवी मुंबई में 11 वीं कक्षा के एक छात्र ने केरोसिन डालकर स्कूल वॉशरूम में खुद को आग लगा ली। उसे  इलाज के लिए ऐरोली नेशनल बर्न सेंटर ले जाया गया। इस घटना के पीछे के कारण का अभी तक पता नहीं चला है।
school mumbai dcp mumbai zone 2 student
