मध्यप्रदेश: पत्नी के धर्म को बदलने की कोशिश करने वाला पति गिरफ्तार

The woman, a Hindu, has lodged a complaint, stating that the man, Irshad Khan, harassed her & his family members were pressurizing her to adapt to their culture & learn Urdu, Arabic languages: Bharat Dubey, SDPO, Dhanpur, Shahdol (29.11.2020) https://t.co/iwd8K1W4xe— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.