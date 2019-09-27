शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari said Honey trap is a serious issue, culprits will not be spared

हनी ट्रैप गंभीर मुद्दा, सीएम ने एसआईटी गठित की, दोषी बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे : जीतू पटवारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 05:20 AM IST
जीतू पटवारी
जीतू पटवारी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ने गुरुवार को राज्य में हनी ट्रैप के मुद्दे पर बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक गंभीर मुद्दा है, इससे राज्य के कोष पर प्रभाव पड़ा है। पटवारी ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ इसे लेकर गंभीर हैं, उन्होंने इसकी जांच के लिए विशेष जांच दल (एसआईटी) गठित कर दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री और सरकार इस बारे में स्पष्ट हैं कि दोषियों को किसी भी स्थिति में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। 
विज्ञापन



मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने इस मामले में गिरोह की पांच महिलाओं समेत छह लोगों को इंदौर और भोपाल से गिरफ्तार किया था। पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े 'हनी ट्रैप' गिरोह के जाल में राजनेताओं और आला सरकारी अधिकारियों समेत कई प्रभावशाली लोगों के फंसने का संदेह है। पुलिस अधिकारी ने विशिष्ट जानकारी दिए बगैर तस्दीक की कि गिरोह के शिकार लोगों में राजनेता और आला सरकारी अधिकारी भी शामिल हो सकते हैं। 
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

जानें BIGG BOSS के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स की फीस, एक को तो हर हफ्ते मिलते थे 50 लाख रुपये

26 सितंबर 2019

बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट्स
shweta tiwari
Rimi Sen
करण मेहरा
Bollywood

जानें BIGG BOSS के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स की फीस, एक को तो हर हफ्ते मिलते थे 50 लाख रुपये

26 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

धोनी से जुड़ा अबतक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, दुनिया से अपना यह दर्द छिपाकर खेलते रहे थे विश्व कप

26 सितंबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
एम एस धोनी
धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी से जुड़ा अबतक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, दुनिया से अपना यह दर्द छिपाकर खेलते रहे थे विश्व कप

26 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
National

दो साल में 30 लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म, फिर भी 12 साल की बच्ची बोली 'सॉरी अम्मा'

26 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Bollywood

इस फिल्म के बाद ऋतिक रोशन को मिले थे 30 हजार प्रपोजल, ऑफर ठुकरा गर्लफ्रेंड से रचाई शादी

26 सितंबर 2019

ऋतिक रोशन
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Bollywood

इस फिल्म के बाद ऋतिक रोशन को मिले थे 30 हजार प्रपोजल, ऑफर ठुकरा गर्लफ्रेंड से रचाई शादी

26 सितंबर 2019

Lifestyle

जैसी राशि वैसी पूजा: जानिए मां के किस रूप में पूजा करने से मनोकामना होगी जल्दी पूरी

26 सितंबर 2019

taurus
gemini sign
Lifestyle

जैसी राशि वैसी पूजा: जानिए मां के किस रूप में पूजा करने से मनोकामना होगी जल्दी पूरी

26 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बायोपिक से ऋतिक को मिले तीस हजार शादी के रिश्ते तक, पढ़ें पांच खबरें

26 सितंबर 2019

तनीषा, ऋतिक और रानू मंडल
tanisha mukherjee
ऋचा चड्ढा
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बायोपिक से ऋतिक को मिले तीस हजार शादी के रिश्ते तक, पढ़ें पांच खबरें

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh honey trap kamalnath jitu patwari
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jammu Kashmir Police
Jammu

सरहद पर रेड अलर्ट, जम्मू से कठुआ तक 180 किलोमीटर बॉर्डर पर ग्राउंड सेंसर किए एक्टिव

27 सितंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद मामला: छात्रा का एक और वीडियो आया सामने, कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बस स्टैंड पर चैकिंग करते डीएसपी सिटी राजिंद्र मन्हास और कमांडो फोर्स।
Chandigarh

बड़े फिदायीन हमले की फिराक में जैश, हाई अलर्ट के साथ पंजाब में पुलिसकर्मियों की छुट्टियां रद्द

27 सितंबर 2019

जगजीत सिंह और पत्नी रविंदर कौर की शादी की फोटो
Chandigarh

11 साल पहले पति की हुई 'हत्या', पत्नी पर चल रहा था केस, अब इस हाल में मिला जिंदा, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

27 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bhopal

बड़ा सेक्स स्कैंडल साबित हो सकता है मध्यप्रदेश हनीट्रैप मामला, लैपटॉप से चार हजार फाइलें बरामद

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह
Shimla

तस्वीरें: 10 किमी पैदल चल सब्जियां खरीदने जाते हैं आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह, ये है वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

मोस्ट एडमायर्ड पर्सन
Bollywood

Most Admired Men In India 2019: नंबर एक पर पीएम मोदी, बॉलीवुड से शाहरुख- अमिताभ

26 सितंबर 2019

Bhagat Singh film poster
Bollywood

इन 7 अभिनेताओं ने निभाया भगत सिंह का किरदार, एक फिल्म तो जीते चुकी है 2 नेशनल अवॉर्ड

26 सितंबर 2019

devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray
India News

भाजपा और शिवसेना के बीच हुआ सीटों का बंटवारा, 144-126 पर बनी सहमति

26 सितंबर 2019

Sahil Khan
Bollywood

IPhone 11 के साथ एक्टर ने शेयर की फोटो, लिखा- 'दो ही तो किडनी हैं भाई, कितनी बार बेच दूं'

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

दलित बच्चों की हत्या के मामले में अपराधियों को कठोर सजा दिलवाएं कमलनाथ: प्रियंका गांधी

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले में दो अनुसूचित जाति के बच्चों को कथित तौर पर पीट-पीटकर मार डालने की घटना की निंदा करते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ दोषियों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित कराएं।

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आत्महत्या
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों का मिला शव, आत्महत्या की संभावना

26 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

खुले में शौच करने पर अनुसूचित जाति के बच्चों की पीटकर हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 सितंबर 2019

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: ग्वालियर में वायुसेना का मिग-21 विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

25 सितंबर 2019

पानी की टंकी पर बैठी छात्रा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पानी की 100 फीट ऊंची टंकी पर चढ़ी छात्रा, अचानक लगा दी छलांग

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

चोर ने भगवान को चिट्ठी लिख सारे गुनाह माफ करने को कहा, फिर दान पेटी चुरा ले गया

25 सितंबर 2019

जली मोटरसाइकिल (सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः चालान के लिए रोके जाने पर भड़के व्यक्ति ने फूंक दी खुद की मोटरसाइकिल

23 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

सीएम कमलनाथ का एलान, 'भोज मेट्रो' के नाम से जानी जाएगी भोपाल मेट्रो

26 सितंबर 2019

हनी ट्रैप (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में गठित एसआईटी में बदलाव, संजीव शमी बनाए गए एसआईटी प्रमुख

24 सितंबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा ‘हनी ट्रैप’ मामला, सीबीआई जांच की मांग, जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित

23 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा, शिवसेना में सीट बंटवारा, 144-126 पर बनी सहमति

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा और शिवसेना में सीट बंटवारे पर सहमति बन गई है। भाजपा 144 और शिवसेना 126 पर उतारेगी अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार।

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

फिल्मसिटी में नजर आया प्रियंका का ये अंदाज, एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे लोग

26 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ 3:30

पुणे में भारी बारिश लाई तबाही, 10 से ज्यादा की मौत, बारामती नदी उफनाने से बने बाढ़ के हालात

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:26

बाइक बेचने के बाद क्यों फूट-फूट कर रोए जॉन अब्राहम, एक्टर ने बताई वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:28

...तो इस वजह से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी वर्ल्डकप में नहीं कर पाए धमाल

26 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: खुले में शौच करने पर दो बच्चों की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, हत्यारा बोला- भगवान ने दिया था आदेश

25 सितंबर 2019

कमलनाथ(फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश नगरीय निकाय एक्ट में हुआ बदलाव, अब पार्षद चुनेंगे महापौर

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

हनीट्रैप मामला: 24 घंटे में ही सरकार ने बदला एसआईटी चीफ, एडीजी शमी को मिली जिम्मेदारी

25 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : हनी ट्रैप मामले में 'भाजपा कनेक्शन' को लेकर दिग्विजय ने दागे सवाल

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : राजनेताओं और नौकरशाहों समेत कई रसूखदारों के ‘हनी ट्रैप’ में फंसने का शक

21 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल और शराब, राज्य सरकार ने पांच फीसदी बढ़ाया वैट

21 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited