हनी ट्रैप गंभीर मुद्दा, सीएम ने एसआईटी गठित की, दोषी बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे : जीतू पटवारी

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari on honey trapping issue in the state: It is a serious issue, state treasury has been affected by it. Chief Minister Kamal Nath is serious, he has formed an SIT. CM and the government is clear that the culprits will not be spared. (26.09.19) pic.twitter.com/6QnpMnCct2— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले में दो अनुसूचित जाति के बच्चों को कथित तौर पर पीट-पीटकर मार डालने की घटना की निंदा करते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ दोषियों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित कराएं।
26 सितंबर 2019