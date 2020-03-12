शहर चुनें

भोपाल पहुंचे ज्योतिरादित्या सिंधिया, शिवराज सिंह चौहान के घर किया रात्रिभोज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 11:54 PM IST
रात्रिभोज करते शिवराज सिंह चौहान, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर
रात्रिभोज करते शिवराज सिंह चौहान, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हुए पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया मध्यप्रदेश वापस पहुंच गए हैं। यहां वह केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के साथ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के आवास पर पहुंचे। यहां तीनों नेताओं ने साथ भोजन किया।
