उन्होंने कहा कि भोपाल में फर्जी वोट डालने का मामला सामने आया। जहां 3 घंटे से ज्यादा मतदान रुका रहा वहां री पोलिंग की अपील की है। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि वाट्एसप की राजनीति से भाजपा लोगों को घुमा रही है, लेकिन लोग समझदार हैं।
Kamal Nath, Congress in Bhopal: Aaj ke chunaav ki khaasiyat ye hai ki 2 cheezein shanti se nipat gayi, ek to chunaav aur doosra BJP. #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/xUGZdx6AJ9— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
कमलनाथ ने मतदान के दौरान 3 कर्मचारियों की मौत पर भी शोक जताया।
Kamal Nath, Congress in Bhopal: I had said that we will win more than 140 seats but after today's voting & with all the information coming in, there is a possibility of a very surprising result. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/dcciPB4kYA— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर मतदान की गहमागहमी के बीच मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर चुनाव चिन्ह दिखाने जाने का मुद्दा भी तूल पकड़ रहा है।
28 नवंबर 2018