मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: कमलनाथ बोले, चुनाव और भाजपा दोनों शांति से निपट गए

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 07:51 PM IST
कमलनाथ
ख़बर सुनें
बुधवार को मध्यप्रदेश में मतदान शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया। मतदान के बाद प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रमुख कमलनाथ ने भोपाल में प्रेस कान्फेस करते हुए भाजपा को निशाने पर लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने चुनाव को प्रभावित करने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन मतदाताओं के भारी उत्साह दिखाकर इसे विफल कर दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कांग्रेस की सरकार बनने का दावा किया। 
कमलनाथ ने कहा , आज की खास बात ये रही कि चुनाव और भाजपा दोनों ही शांति से निपट गए। कांग्रेस को 140 से ज्यादा सीटों पर जीत मिलेगी। सीएम के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि इस पर फैसला राहुल गांधी ही लेंगे। कमलनाथ ने कहा कि मतदाताओं का भारी संख्या में वोट डालने के लिए धन्यवाद करता हूं। ईवीएम खराब होने के बावजूद लोगों ने वोट डाले। भाजपा को चिंता करने की जरूरत है, लोगों ने खुलकर मतदान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भोपाल में फर्जी वोट डालने का मामला सामने आया। जहां 3 घंटे से ज्यादा मतदान रुका रहा वहां री पोलिंग की अपील की है। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि वाट्एसप की राजनीति से भाजपा लोगों को घुमा रही है, लेकिन लोग समझदार हैं।  कमलनाथ ने मतदान के दौरान 3 कर्मचारियों की मौत पर भी शोक जताया। 

