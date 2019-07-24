शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक के बाद मध्य प्रदेश में कमलनाथ सरकार की धड़कन तेज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 06:52 AM IST
कर्नाटक में कुमारस्वामी सरकार गिरने के बाद मध्य प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार की धड़कन भी बढ़ गई है। इस बीच, राज्य में मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा कांग्रेस सरकार गिराने की साजिश रच रही है।
पटवारी ने हालांकि चेतावनी दी कि यह कुमारस्वामी नहीं, कमलनाथ सरकार है। हमारे विधायकों को तोड़ने के लिए भाजपा को सात जन्म लेने पड़ेंगे। गौरतलब है कि 230 सदस्यीय मप्र विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के 114 और भाजपा के 109 विधायक हैं। कांग्रेस को बसपा के दो, सपा के एक और चार निर्दलीय विधायकों का समर्थन मिला है।

