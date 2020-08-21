मध्यप्रदेशः सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 56.80 लाख छात्रों के खातों में डाले 137.66 करोड़ रुपये

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today transferred an amount of Rs 137 crore 66 lakh of food security allowance to 56 lakh 80 thousand children of Class I to VIII and transferred Rs 42 crore to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks of mid-day meal kitchens in their bank accounts: Madhya Pradesh CMO pic.twitter.com/aiV3mgapAX— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020
