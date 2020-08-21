शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today transferred an amount of Rs 137 crore 66 lakh of food security allowance to 56 lakh 80 thousand children of Class 1 to 8

मध्यप्रदेशः सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 56.80 लाख छात्रों के खातों में डाले 137.66 करोड़ रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 12:59 AM IST
मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान
मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस की वजह से हर राज्य में में स्कूल और कॉलेज बंद हैं। इस स्थिति में भी मध्यप्रदेश की शिवराज सरकार छात्रों के खाने-पीने का ख्याल रख रही है। दरअसल सरकार ने खाद्य सुरक्षा भत्ता के रूप में छात्रों के खाते में 137.66 करोड़ रुपए ट्रांसफर किए हैं।
गुरुवार को शिवराज  सरकार ने कक्षा 1 से 8वीं तक के 56 लाख 80 हजार बच्चों को खाद्य सुरक्षा भत्ते के 137 करोड़ 66 लाख रुपए उनके खाते में डाले हैं। वहीं मिड डे मील बनाने वाले 2 लाख 10 हजार रसोइयों के लिए भी 42 करोड़ रूपए भेज दिए हैं।
 
shivraj singh chauhan mid day meal bhopal student

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

