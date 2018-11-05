शहर चुनें

BJP candidate from assembly constituency of Rajpur passed away due to a heart attack

मध्यप्रदेश: राजपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवी सिंह का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 08:23 AM IST
देवी सिंह पटेल
देवी सिंह पटेल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के राजपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवी सिंह पटेल का निधन हो गया है। सोमवार सुबह दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उनका निधन हुआ।
जानकारी के मुताबिक देवी सिंह पटेल अपने कमरे में सो रहे थे। उसी दौरान अचानक उनके सीने में दर्द हुआ और उनकी मौत हो गई। उनके निधन की खबर से पार्टी सहित पूरे जिले में शोक का माहौल है।

बता दें देवी सिंह चार बार राजपुर से विधायक रह चुके हैं। इसके अलावा एक बार वह राज्यमंत्री का पद भी संभाल चुके हैं। उन्हें पार्टी ने एक बार दोबारा 2018 के विधानसभा चुनावों में प्रत्याशी बनाया था।

bjp candidate election madhya pradesh assembly election 2018 devi singh patel भाजपा निधन मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 2018
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

