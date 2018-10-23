शहर चुनें

Assembly Elections 2018: congress MLA Jeetu patwari video went viral

कांग्रेस विधायक का वीडियो वायरल, कह रहे- पार्टी गई तेल लेने, मेरा ध्यान रखना 

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 01:16 PM IST
Jitu patwari
Jitu patwari
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के चुनावी घमासान में नेताओं की जुबान फिसलने का दौर जारी है। खासकर कांग्रेस नेताओं के बड़बोले बयान पार्टी के लिए मुसीबत बनते जा रहे हैं। पहले दिग्गज नेता दिग्विजय सिंह के बयान ने कांग्रेस के लिए मुश्किल खड़ी की, अब एक विधायक ने अपने बयान से कांग्रेस की किरकिरी करवा दी है। 
कांग्रेस विधायक जीतू पटवारी का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। जनसंपर्क यात्रा में जीतू पटवारी कहते सुनाई दे रहे हैं, पार्टी गई तेल लेने मेरा ध्यान रखना। जीतू राऊ क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस विधायक हैं। 
 


वीडियो जीतू पटवारी के जनसंपर्क के दौरान का है। इसमें वह लोगों से कहते सुनाई दे रहे हैं कि आप मेरा ध्यान रखना, आपको मेरी इज्जत रखनी है, पार्टी जाए तेल लेने। पटवारी का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद वह निशाने पर हैं और सफाई देने में जुटे हुए हैं।  
 

