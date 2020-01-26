शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   A man committed suicide after unable to pay the bill of around Rs 70,000

इंदौरः 70 हजार रुपये का बिजली बिल आने पर युवक ने लगाई फांसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 05:31 AM IST
बिजली बिल
बिजली बिल - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
इंदौर के मल्हारगंज इलाके में शुक्रवार रात एक युवक ने 70 हजार रुपये का बिजली बिल आने के कारण फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। जानकारी के अनुसार दो दिन पहले बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारी उसके घर की लाइट काटकर चले गए थे और इसके बाद ही वह डिप्रेशन में आकर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया।
विज्ञापन
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर के अस्पताल में पट्टी का फंदा बनाकर कैदी ने की खुदकुशी

24 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

कर्ज से परेशान व्यक्ति खुदकुशी के लिए बाघों के बाड़े में जा रहा था कूदने, कर्मचारियों ने बचाया

22 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

पहले पत्नी से फांसी लगवाई, फिर बेटियों का गला घोंटा, खुद पंखे से लटका पर फंदा टूट गया

8 नवंबर 2019

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का केस वापस लेने को स्कूल प्रशासन ने बनाया दबाव, पिता ने की खुदकुशी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : महिला प्रोफेसर ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, नौ महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

आत्महत्या
Madhya Pradesh

नौकरी जाने के बाद तनाव में था इंजीनियर, ऑनलाइन जहर खरीद पत्नी और बच्चों संग की खुदकुशी

28 सितंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
suicide indore
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Padma Shri Award 2020: names and information about all Padma Shri Awardee
India News

पद्म पुरस्कार: कौन हैं ये शख्सियत और समाज के लिए क्या किया इन्होंने खास, पढ़ें और जानें  

26 जनवरी 2020

Padma Vibhushan award
India News

पद्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा, अरुण जेटली, सुषमा स्वराज को मरणोपरांत मिलेगा पद्म विभूषण

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत vs पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

पाक ने दी भारत में होने वाले विश्व कप के बहिष्कार की धमकी, सामने रखी बड़ी शर्त

25 जनवरी 2020

भजनपुरा में गिरी इमारत
Delhi NCR

कोचिंग सेंटर की छत गिरी, 4 बच्चों समेत 5 की मौत, मृतकों के परिजनों को 10 लाख की मदद

25 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में मौजूद प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारियों को गणतंत्र दिवस के बाद कार्रवाई का डर, इलाके में तनाव का माहौल

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
संबित पात्रा
Delhi NCR

‘शाहीन बाग में लग रहे लोकतंत्र विरोधी नारे’, भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने शेयर किया वीडियो

25 जनवरी 2020

रूट और पोप
Cricket News

SAvENG: इंग्लैंड ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में रचा इतिहास, पांच लाख रन बनाने वाली दुनिया की पहली टीम बनी

25 जनवरी 2020

श्वेता तिवारी
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी ने साझा की 16 साल पुरानी तस्वीर, अभिनेता बोला- 'आप अब भी वैसी ही दिखती हैं दीदी'

25 जनवरी 2020

नूरजहां
Bizarre News

नूरजहां: मुगल साम्राज्य की इकलौती और सबसे ताकतवर महिला शासक

25 जनवरी 2020

Himachal weather report: heavy rain and snowfall warning in five districts
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इस दिन से फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम, भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन व इंदौर की मेयर मालिनी गौर गिरफ्तार
Madhya Pradesh

सीएए समर्थन: कमलनाथ सरकार पर बरसीं सुमित्रा महाजन, बोलीं— जिसे कानून से दिक्कत, वो सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाए

मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के समर्थन में रैली करने पर भाजपा के कई नेताओं को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इनमें पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन भी शामिल हैं।

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने पोहा खाने का तरीका देख बांग्लादेशियों को पहचाना! बोले- मेरी रेकी हो रही थी

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रिश्वत लेते पकड़े जाने पर पटवारी ने चबाए रुपये, टीम ने पेट में घूंसे मारकर बाहर निकाले

22 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : एनएच-92 पर सड़क हादसे में एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की मौत

23 जनवरी 2020

दिग्विजय सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

नड्डा पर बोले दिग्विजय, हमारे दामाद बने भाजपा अध्यक्ष...महिला अफसरों की तारीफ की

20 जनवरी 2020

दुल्हनें घोड़ी पर सवार होकर दूल्हे को लेने पहुंची
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में अनोखी शादी, दूल्हे की जगह दुल्हन घोड़ी पर सवार हुई

24 जनवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh BJP to register FIR against the collector who slapped the workers
Madhya Pradesh

एमपी : कार्यकताओं को थप्पड़ मारने वाली कलेक्टर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराएगी भाजपा

21 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा नेता बदरीलाल यादव
Madhya Pradesh

डीएम के खिलाफ भाजपा नेता की अभद्र टिप्पणी, एमपी आईएएस एसोसिएशन ने की निंदा

24 जनवरी 2020

Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : सीएए के समर्थन में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन, महिला डिप्टी कलेक्टर पर किया हमला

19 जनवरी 2020

जितेंद्र सोनी के आवास पर छापा
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर : जालसाजी और मानव तस्करी के आरोपों में फरार कारोबारी के 11 महंगे फ्लैट कुर्क करने का आदेश

24 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

पद्म पुरस्कारों का किया गया एलान, अरुण जेटली, सुषमा स्वराज समेत 7 हस्तियों को पद्म विभूषण

भारत सरकार ने गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर इस साल के लिए पद्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा कर दी है। इस साल राष्ट्रपति ने 141 पद्म पुरस्कारों का अनुमोदन किया है।

25 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 7:36

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर राष्ट्रपति कोविंद का देश के नाम संदेश

25 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:03

26 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

25 जनवरी 2020

इंटरनेट 3:39

फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम समेत इंटरनेट पर एक मिनट में क्या-क्या होता है, देखिए डाटा एनालिस्ट कंपनी domo

25 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 4:35

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: कभी गुलाम रहे भारत ने जब अंग्रेजों को पहली बार उन्हीं के राष्ट्रीय खेल में हराया

25 जनवरी 2020

Related

breaking news
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः माकपा कार्यकर्ता ने किया आत्मदाह, थैली में मिले सीएए विरोधी पर्चे

24 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय संविधान
Education

स्कूलों में हर सप्ताह संविधान की प्रस्तावना पढ़ेंगे बच्चे, सरकार ने दिया अनिवार्य निर्देश

23 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश : शिकायत करने आई महिला सफाईकर्मी को मंत्री ने धक्का मार कमरे से किया बाहर

22 जनवरी 2020

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय का आरएसएस पर निशाना, कहा- देश के सभी निवासी हिंदू हैं तो विदेश में पैदा हुए उनकी पहचान क्या

23 जनवरी 2020

सफदरजंग अस्पताल
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: दलित युवक की सफदरजंग में इलाज के दौरान मौत, कमलनाथ ने जताया शोक

23 जनवरी 2020

पुर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रायगढ़ विवाद पर बोले शिवराज, क्या भारत माता की जय बोलने पर थप्पड़ मारे जाएंगे

22 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited