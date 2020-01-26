इंदौरः 70 हजार रुपये का बिजली बिल आने पर युवक ने लगाई फांसी

Madhya Pradesh: A man allegedly committed suicide after getting a high electricity bill in Indore. Police say, "His electricity connection was disconnected two days ago. Family alleges he committed suicide because they were unable to pay the bill of around Rs 70,000". (25.01.20) pic.twitter.com/SzuDsA7TLW— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020
25 जनवरी 2020