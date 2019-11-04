शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Members of Kisan Union climbed on tanki in Dubagga in Lucknow.

किसान यूनियन अध्यक्ष की रिहाई के लिए टंकी पर पदाधिकारी, दे रहे आत्मदाह की धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 11:44 AM IST
टंकी पर चढ़े किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारी
टंकी पर चढ़े किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारी - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारी लखीमपुर के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष श्यामू शुक्ला की गिरफ्तारी से आक्रोशित होकर लखनऊ के दुबग्गा में पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गए और आत्मदाह की धमकी दे रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि श्यामू शुक्ला को तत्काल प्रभाव से रिहा किया जाए नहीं तो वह आत्मदाह कर लेंगे।

स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

jupiter transit in sagittarius sign impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

12 साल बाद 5 नवंबर को धनु राशि में गुरु, इन राशि वालों के लिए होगा शुभ

4 नवंबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

4 नवंबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

4 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

4 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

एक्टर ने 25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से की थी दूसरी शादी, उम्र में छोटी सास का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

4 नवंबर 2019

Milind Soman
Milind Soman and Mylene Jampanoi
Milind Soman Ankita Tanwar
milind soman
Bollywood

एक्टर ने 25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से की थी दूसरी शादी, उम्र में छोटी सास का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

4 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

10 साल तक डेट करने के बाद भी तबु ने क्यों नहीं की शादी? अजय देवगन ने किया था बड़ा खुलासा

4 नवंबर 2019

Tabu and Ajay Devgn
ajay devgn, tabu
Ajay Devgn, Tabu
tabu
Bollywood

10 साल तक डेट करने के बाद भी तबु ने क्यों नहीं की शादी? अजय देवगन ने किया था बड़ा खुलासा

4 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
kisan union shyamu shukla dubagga lakhimpur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

केजरीवाल-विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आज से सम-विषम लागू, नियम तोड़ने निकले भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल

4 नवंबर 2019

साक्षी खन्ना, विनोद खन्ना
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर संन्यासी बना विनोद खन्ना का ये बेटा, कभी पूनम पांडे से थीं अफेयर की खबरें

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की मैनेजर के लहंगे में लगी आग के मुद्दे पर शाहरुख खान ने पहली बार दिया ये रिएक्शन

4 नवंबर 2019

Rita Bhaduri
Bollywood

भयानक बीमारी भी नहीं तोड़ पाई इस एक्ट्रेस का हौसला, जया की बहन कहलाने पर भड़की थीं

4 नवंबर 2019

Milind Soman
Bollywood

एक्टर ने 25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से की थी दूसरी शादी, उम्र में छोटी सास का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल, सामने आए आठ नए वीडियो

4 नवंबर 2019

रोहित-पंत
Cricket News

INDvBAN: पहले टी-20 में इन तीन कारणों की वजह से हारी टीम इंडिया

4 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

INDvBAN: इस ओवर में पलटा मैच का पासा, वरना टीम इंडिया नहीं हारती दिल्ली टी-20

4 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण से लोग परेशान
India News

आधे हिंदुस्तान की हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली-एनसीआर के हालात बदतर, पीएमओ ने संभाला मोर्चा

4 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के बीच पक रही खिचड़ी, सोनिया और पवार की मुलाकात से भाजपा परेशान

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

UPPCB imposed 12 lakh compensation for spreading pollution.
Lucknow

प्रदूषण फैलाने में कार्रवाई शुरू, लखनऊ में रेलवे समेत चार पर 12 लाख का जुर्माना ठोका

यूपीपीसीबी ने वायु प्रदूषण फैलाने में पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के डीआरएम सहित 4 पर करीब 12 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। डीआरएम पर 3.98 लाख का जुर्माना गोमतीनगर स्टेशन पर प्रदूषण न रोक पाने पर लगाया गया है।

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धरने पर बैठे स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
Lucknow

यूपी: स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने किया आंदोलन का एलान, 21 को निकालेंगे मशाल जुलूस

4 नवंबर 2019

यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला।
Lucknow

श्रम कल्याण बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष सुनील भराला बोले, प्रदूषण दूर करने के लिए यज्ञ करवाए सरकार

3 नवंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में प्रदूषण
Lucknow

देश के 15 सर्वाधिक प्रदूषित शहरों में 6 यूपी के, गाजियाबाद की हवा सबसे ज्यादा खराब

3 नवंबर 2019

UPSSSC declared result for 664 posts.
Lucknow

यूपी अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने इन पदों के लिए घोषित किए परीक्षा परिणाम, यहां देखें रिजल्ट

2 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजन पर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

छठ पूजा पर लक्ष्मण झूला पार्क पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, भगवान सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दिल्ली में धुंध से छह फ्लाइटें लखनऊ डायवर्ट, थाइलैंड समेत ये उड़ानें हुईं प्रभावित

4 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

स्मार्ट शहर व स्मार्ट खेती के लिए युवाओं को तैयार करेगा आईटीआई, दो नए ट्रेड होंगे शुरू

4 नवंबर 2019

लखनऊ मेट्रो
Lucknow

यूपी मेट्रो की पहली बैठक आज, चेयरमैन भी होंगे शामिल

2 नवंबर 2019

warrant
Lucknow

अयोध्या के तत्कालीन एसएसपी एसके सिंह के खिलाफ वारंट

2 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र की रार पहुंची दिल्ली, शरद पवार की सोनिया से मुलाकात, अमित शाह से मिलेंगे फडणवीस

शिवसेना और भाजपा के बीच बढ़ती तनातनी खत्म होती नहीं दिख रही। शिवसेना के एनसीपी से हाथ मिलाने की चर्चा के बीच शरद पवार सोनिया गांधी से मुलाकात करेंगे। उधर अमित शाह से मिलने देवेंद्र फडणवीस दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं।

4 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण 1:28

हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली एनसीआर ही नहीं बल्कि घुट रहा आधे हिंदुस्तान का दम

4 नवंबर 2019

पीएमओ 1:08

Delhi-NCR Pollution: एक्शन में प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए 300 टीमें बनीं

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:20

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट 1:58

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

3 नवंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bahraich

युवक को पहले शराब पिलाई, फिर गला दबाकर कर दी हत्या

3 नवंबर 2019

बेटा व बहू ने मां की हत्या कर नहर में फेंका शव
Barabanki

बाराबंकीः बेटा व बहू ने मां की हत्या कर नहर में फेंका शव, इस बात से थे नाराज

2 नवंबर 2019

लखनऊ के नए जिलाधिकारी ने संभाला कार्यभार।
Lucknow

लखनऊ के नए जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर संभाला कार्यभार

1 नवंबर 2019

Basic shiksha Adhikari transfer in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में अयोध्या सहित 19 जिलों के बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों के तबादले

2 नवंबर 2019

urdu university will give dlit to indresh kumar
Lucknow

उर्दू विवि इंद्रेश कुमार को देगा डीलिट

4 नवंबर 2019

कार्यक्रम में संबोधन प्रस्तुत करते डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा।
Lucknow

इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज होगा अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला: उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा

2 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited