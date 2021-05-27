बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Cyclone Yaas Live: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kolkata West Bengal Weather Forecast, IMD Heavy Rain Alert News Update weather forecast wind speed Bihar

Cyclone Yaas Live: ओडिशा-बंगाल में तबाही मचाने के बाद झारखंड पहुंचा चक्रवात यास, भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Thu, 27 May 2021 09:10 AM IST
Yaas Cyclone Live: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kolkata West Bengal Weather Forecast, IMD Heavy Rain Alert News Update weather forecast wind speed Bihar
चक्रवात यास - फोटो : ANI
बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा चक्रवाती तूफान यास ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। यास के तांडव से सैकड़ों तटीय गांवों में पानी भर गया और लाखों घर उजड़ गए। इससे पश्चिम बंगाल में तीन और ओडिशा में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। सिर्फ बंगाल में ही यास से एक करोड़ लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। लगातार बारिश से ओडिशा-बंगाल के कई जिले जलमग्न हैं। नदियों का जलस्तर बढ़ गया और सैकड़ों तटबंध टूट गए। राहत एवं बचाव दल लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने में जुटे हैं। चक्रवात यास से जुड़ी हर अपडेट यहां पढ़ें....
09:08 AM, 27-May-2021

आईएमडी ने कहा- आगामी 6 घंटे में कमजोर पड़ेगा चक्रवात

भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने बताया कि आगामी 6 घंटों में चक्रवात यास के उत्तर की ओर बढ़ने और उसके साथ ही धीरे-धीरे कमजोर पड़ने की संभावना है।



 
09:02 AM, 27-May-2021

भारतीय नौसेना की टीमें ने बंगाल में चलाया राहत अभियान

विशाखापत्तनम से 7 भारतीय नौसेना की टीमें (जिसमें 2 डाइविंग और 5 बाढ़ राहत दल शामिल हैं) ने चक्रवात यास के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल के दीघा, फ्रासेर्गंज और डायमंड हार्बर में राहत अभियान चलाया। भारतीय नौसेना ने इसकी जानकारी दी।


 
08:46 AM, 27-May-2021

झारखंड पहुंचा चक्रवात यास, भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

ओडिशा और बंगाल के तटीय इलाकों में कहर बरपाने के बाद चक्रवात 'यास' बुधवार देर रात 75 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार की हवाओं और भारी बारिश के साथ झारखंड की सीमा में पहुंच गया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अगले 3 घंटे में यहां पर भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। इतना ही नहीं इस तूफान का असर बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान समेत कई राज्यों में देखने को मिल रहा है। 
08:12 AM, 27-May-2021

Cyclone Yaas Live: ओडिशा-बंगाल में तबाही मचाने के बाद झारखंड पहुंचा चक्रवात यास, भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा चक्रवाती तूफान यास ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। यास के तांडव से सैकड़ों तटीय गांवों में पानी भर गया और लाखों घर उजड़ गए। इससे पश्चिम बंगाल में तीन और ओडिशा में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। सिर्फ बंगाल में ही यास से एक करोड़ लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। लगातार बारिश से ओडिशा-बंगाल के कई जिले जलमग्न हैं। नदियों का जलस्तर बढ़ गया और सैकड़ों तटबंध टूट गए। राहत एवं बचाव दल लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने में जुटे हैं।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

