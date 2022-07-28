Monsoon Session Live: मच्छर काटने से परेशान दिखे धरना दे रहे सभी सांसद, VIDEO ट्वीट कर बयां किया दर्द

08:25 AM, 28-Jul-2022

कांग्रेस के निलंबित सांसद मनिकम टैगोर ने एक सांसद के हाथ पर बैठे मच्छर का वीडियो भी ट्वीट किया और सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने लिखा कि संसद परिसर में मच्छर हैं, लेकिन विपक्षी सांसद डरते नहीं हैं। मनसुख मंडाविया जी कृपया संसद में भारतीयों का खून बचाइए, बाहर अडानी उनका खून चूस रहे हैं।

Mosquitoes in Parliament but Opposition MPs are not afraid… @mansukhmandviya ji kindly save blood of Indians in Parliament … outside Blood are suck by Adani . #ParliamentMonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/tEpXyBuM44