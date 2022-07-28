Monsoon Session Live: मच्छर काटने से परेशान दिखे धरना दे रहे सभी सांसद, VIDEO ट्वीट कर बयां किया दर्द

Live
Mosquitoes in Parliament but Opposition MPs are not afraid… @mansukhmandviya ji kindly save blood of Indians in Parliament … outside Blood are suck by Adani . #ParliamentMonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/tEpXyBuM44— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) July 27, 2022
संसद में गांधी प्रतिमा के पास निलंबित सांसदों का 50 घंटे तक दिन-रात धरना जारी है। हालांकि धरने के दौरान कुछ सांसद बिस्तर पर आराम फरमाते भी दिखे।
यहां देखें वीडियो...
#WATCH | Delhi: The 50-hour long day-night protest of suspended MPs continues at the Gandhi statue at Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
(Video Source: Opposition MP) pic.twitter.com/F2Tpu6q8WU
