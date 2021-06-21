बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   international-yoga-day-2021-live-pm-modi-speech-7th-world-yoga-day-events-news-updates-in-hindi

Live

Yoga Day 2021 Live: दक्षिण चीन सागर में भारतीय नौसेना के जवानों ने आईएनएस ऐरावत पर किया योग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Mon, 21 Jun 2021 01:53 PM IST
खास बातें

International Yoga Day 2021: आज दुनिया सातवां अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मना रही है। 21 जून की तारीख ने पिछले कुछ ही बरस में इतिहास में एक महत्वपूर्ण स्थान हासिल कर लिया है। भारत की पहल पर शुरू हुए इस खास दिन को लेकर दुनिया के अलग-अलग देशों में खासा उत्साह है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार सुबह देशवासियों को संबोधित किया और योग के माध्यम से बीमारियों से दूर रहने का फॉर्मूला दिनचर्या में शामिल करने की बात कही। कोरोना काल के दौरान भी देश और दुनिया में योग कार्यक्रमों की तस्वीरें आ रही हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से जुड़ी पल पल की खबरें यहां पढ़ें...
लाइव अपडेट

01:49 PM, 21-Jun-2021

नौसेना के जवानों ने किया आईएनएस ऐरावत पर योग

सातवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर आईएनएसस ऐरावत और दक्षिण चीन सागर में वियतनाम के कैम रण बे में तैनात भारतीय नौसेना के जवानों ने योगाभ्यास किया।


 
12:12 PM, 21-Jun-2021

नेपाल: भारतीय दूतवास ने कराया योग

नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडू स्थित भारतीय दूतावास ने सातवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर  स्वामी विवेकानंद संस्कृति केंद्र में योग कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कोरोना संकट के चलते 'बी विद योगा बी एट होम' थीम से आयोजित कार्यक्रम में लोगों से घर रहकर ही खुद को शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ्य रहने के लिए योग करने की अपील गई। 
 



 
12:07 PM, 21-Jun-2021

नक्सल प्रभावित गांव मिनपा में योग की गूंज

छत्तीसगढ़: केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) के 150 और 241 बटालियन और कमांडो बटालियन फॉर रेसोल्यूट एक्शन (CoBRA) बटालियन 206 ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर सुकमा के नक्सल प्रभावित मिनपा गांव में योग किया।
 

 
12:05 PM, 21-Jun-2021

श्रीलंका: पीएम महिंदा राजपक्षे ने किया योगाभ्यास

दुनिया भर में आज सातवां अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। श्रीलंका में भी आज योग दिवस मनाया गया। श्रीलंका के प्रधानमंत्री महिंदा राजपक्षे ने भी योगाभ्यास किया। 
 

 
11:05 AM, 21-Jun-2021

केंद्रीय मंत्री अब्बास नकवी ने रामपुर में किया योग

उत्तर प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने लखनऊ के राजभवन में योग किया। केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने यूपी के रामपुर में योग किया। 
10:57 AM, 21-Jun-2021

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जवानों ने पुंछ में नागरिकों के साथ किया योग

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सातवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर भारतीय सैनिकों ने पुंछ इलाके के नागरिकों के साथ योग किया। एक नागरिक ने बताया कि यहां पर हम दोनों ने मिलकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया। यहां पर बच्चों ने भी योग किया, जिससे उन्हें काफी फायदा हुआ है।
 


 
10:51 AM, 21-Jun-2021

 महाराष्ट्र: मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने किया योगाभ्यास

महाराष्ट्र: मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने 7वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर मुंबई में योगाभ्यास किया।
 

 
10:42 AM, 21-Jun-2021

हरियाणा सरकार ने योग आयोग का गठन किया

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने योग दिवस के अवसर पर योग आयोग बनाने की जानकारी दी। सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा, हरियाणा में हमने योग को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए योग आयोग का गठन किया है। गांव-गांव में योग पहुंचे, इसके लिए 6,700 गांवों में से हमने 1000 गांवों में योग और व्यायामशालाएं स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया। इसमें से लगभग 550 गांवों में ये योगशालाएं स्थापित हो चुकी हैं, शेष पर काम चल रहा है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वहां सब जगह योग का शिक्षण प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए 1000 योग शिक्षक और 22 योग कोच भर्ती करने के पद भी सृजित हो गए हैं। बहुत जल्द उनकी नियुक्ति भी हो जाएगी।
10:39 AM, 21-Jun-2021

भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने अपने आवास पर किया योगाभ्यास

दिल्ली: सातवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा ने अपने आवास पर योग किया।
 


 
09:46 AM, 21-Jun-2021

योगी, शिवराज और येदयुरप्पा ने किया योग

दुनिया भर में आज सातवां अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए योग दिवस पर बड़े आयोजन नहीं किए गए हैं, लेकिन सभी राज्यों में योग के छोटे—छोटे कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए हैं। राष्ट्रपति, उपराष्ट्रपति, केंद्रीय मंत्रियों और राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों ने योगाभ्यास किया। इस दौरान लोगों से योग को दिनचर्या में शामिल करने की अपील भी की। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ प्रदेशवासियों को योग दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दीं। मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने योग किया। कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बी.एस.येदयुरप्पा ने 7वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस  के अवसर पर बेंगलुरु में योगाभ्यास किया। 
09:27 AM, 21-Jun-2021

उपराष्ट्रपति ने पत्नी के साथ किया योगाभ्यास

दिल्ली: सांतवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू ने अपनी पत्नी उषा नायडू के साथ उपराष्ट्रपति निवास पर योगाभ्यास किया।
 
09:13 AM, 21-Jun-2021

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर ने पटना में योग किया

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर ने पटना में योग किया। उन्होंने कहा कि योग भारतीय संस्कृति और संस्कार की एक बहुत बड़ी धरोहर है। प्रधानमंत्री ने इस धरोहर को आज दुनिया के सामने इतने प्रभावी रूप से योग दिवस के रूप में प्रस्तुत किया है। कोरोना काल में इसकी उपयोगिता और योगदान बहुत अनुकरणीय है।
 

 
08:48 AM, 21-Jun-2021

भाजपा नेता ने पंडारा पार्क में किया योग

दिल्ली: अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर भाजपा नेता भूपेंद्र यादव ने पंडारा पार्क में योग किया।
 

 
08:41 AM, 21-Jun-2021

हरियाणा के सीएम ने भी किया योग

चंडीगढ़: हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर योग किया।
 
08:37 AM, 21-Jun-2021

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद सिंह ने लाल किले पर किया योग

दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद सिंह पटेल ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर लाल किले पर योग किया।
 

 
