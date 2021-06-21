Yoga Day 2021 Live: दक्षिण चीन सागर में भारतीय नौसेना के जवानों ने आईएनएस ऐरावत पर किया योग

Live
Indian Navy personnel, onboard INS Airavat and deployed at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam, perform Yoga on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/h2jso88gZ6— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Nepal: Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized a virtual session of Yoga to mark the 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga at Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
The theme this year amidst #COVID19 was 'Be With Yoga Be At Home' encouraging people to practice Yoga for wellness at home. pic.twitter.com/N8jrb9G28D
छत्तीसगढ़: केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (CRPF) के 150 और 241 बटालियन और कमांडो बटालियन फॉर रेसोल्यूट एक्शन (CoBRA) बटालियन 206 ने #InternationalDayOfYoga पर सुकमा के नक्सल प्रभावित मिनपा गांव में योग किया। pic.twitter.com/OrWEU5wk9u— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
7th #InternationalDayofYoga celebrated in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa also performed Yoga.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
(Pic Source: Prasar Bharati) pic.twitter.com/5XSCtl1CCz
J&K: Indian Army organized a Yoga session in Poonch on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
"I thank Durga Battalion for celebrating International Yoga Day with us. Children also participated in the session. It was a learning experience," says a local Riyaz Ahmed pic.twitter.com/uc0XxqCcRQ
महाराष्ट्र: मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने 7वें अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर मुंबई में योगाभ्यास किया। pic.twitter.com/CO68J0VDU2— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/hhpZsP0moi— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
"My greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. I appeal to people to make Yoga a part of your daily life," says Vice President. pic.twitter.com/huf866Swgv
Bihar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad performed Yoga in Patna, today on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/C2jKy4QsYp— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
दिल्ली: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर बीजेपी नेता भूपेंद्र यादव ने पंडारा पार्क में योग किया। #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/VuYUMZvat1— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2021
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar performs Yoga in Chandigarh, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/TSwqL8fgzx— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Delhi: Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel performs Yoga at Red Fort, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/yQst6gc30R— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
