Yoga Diwas Live: पूरा देश मना रहा है योग दिवस, जगह-जगह कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन, लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह 

Uttarakhand | On #InternationalYogaDay, Yog Guru Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Children and many other people also attend the event. pic.twitter.com/5b4qhrmXxl— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh | Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at the eastern tip of the nation, ATS, Lohitpur on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/0DXD5Ts5BJ— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
#WATCH | Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga at an altitude of 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand, on the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022
(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/OdYPrzpz09
Punjab | People perform yoga at Goal Bagh ground in Durgiana Tirath, Amritsar, on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/inkN0cPmBr— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice Yoga at 16,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh on the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/s5Keq0Qxzh— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim on the 8th #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/SSgYg9S2n5— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
