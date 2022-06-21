मेरा शहर

Yoga Diwas Live: पूरा देश मना रहा है योग दिवस, जगह-जगह कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन, लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Tue, 21 Jun 2022 06:31 AM IST
Internation Yoga day Live updates: The whole country is celebrating Yoga Day, tremendous enthusiasm among the people
International Yoga day - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

कोरोना महामारी के कारण वर्ष 2020 व 2021 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस सार्वजनिक तौर पर नहीं मनाया गया था। इस तरह वर्ष 2019 के बाद इस साल सार्वजनिक तौर पर योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है।
लाइव अपडेट

06:31 AM, 21-Jun-2022

पतंजलि योगपीठ में योगा कार्यक्रम

बाबा रामदेव में हरिद्वार के पतंजलि योगपीठ में योगा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। 

06:29 AM, 21-Jun-2022

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में हिमवीरों का योगा

06:27 AM, 21-Jun-2022

उत्तराखंड में चोटियों पर आईटीबीपी जवानों ने किया योगा 

उत्तराखंड में चोटियों पर आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने किया योगा। 

06:26 AM, 21-Jun-2022

अमृसतर में योगा कार्यक्रम

पंजाब- अमृतसर के दुर्गियाना के गोल बाग मैदान पर लोगों ने योगा किया। 

06:24 AM, 21-Jun-2022

16500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर योगा

आईटीबीपी के हिमवीरों ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में 16500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर योगा किया। 

06:11 AM, 21-Jun-2022

हिमवीरों ने किया योगा

भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) के हिमवीर 8वें #InternationalYogaDay पर सिक्किम में 17,000 फीट बर्फ की स्थिति में योग का अभ्यास करते हुए। 
 
06:00 AM, 21-Jun-2022

Yoga Diwas Live: पूरा देश मना रहा है योग दिवस, जगह-जगह कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन, लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह 

आज अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस है। कोरोना महामारी के कारण तीन साल बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर मंगलवार की सुबह पूरा देश योगमय होगा। पीएम मोदी जहां कर्नाटक के मैसूर पैलेस में 19 योगासन करेंगे, वहीं देशभर में विभिन्न संगठनों ने योग कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया है।  

आठवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर दुनियाभर में 25 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग एक साथ मिलकर योग करेंगे। इस बार की थीम ‘मानवता के लिए योग’ है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मैसूरू पैलेस में योगासन करेंगे। उनके साथ करीब 15 हजार लोग कार्यक्रम में मौजूद रहेंगे। पीएम 19 योगासन कर लोगों से स्वस्थ जीवनशैली के लिए योग को अपनाने की अपील करेंगे।

कोरोना महामारी के कारण वर्ष 2020 व 2021 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस सार्वजनिक तौर पर नहीं मनाया गया था। इस तरह वर्ष 2019 के बाद इस साल सार्वजनिक तौर पर योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर देश ही नहीं बल्कि विदेशों में भी उत्साह है। किस तरह मनाया जा रहा है देश-विदेश में योग जानिए। 


 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

