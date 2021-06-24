बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Covid19 coronavirus cases today in India latest news update on June 24rd 2021: delta variant new corona cases death, vaccine, vaccination, black fungus

Coronavirus LIVE: संक्रमण के मामलों में वृद्धि, 24 घंटे में मिले 54,319 नए मरीज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Thu, 24 Jun 2021 07:56 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर अभी थमी नहीं है। राहत की बात ये है कि कोरोना के दैनिक संक्रमित मामलों और संक्रमण से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या में भारी गिरावट आई है। हालांकि, कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की संभावना अभी भी चिंता का विषय है। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के 54,319 नए मामले सामने आए और 978 लोगों की संक्रमण से जान चली गई। देश में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट के 40 से अधिक मामले सामने आए हैं। कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी देश-दुनिया की पल-पल की खबरों की सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

07:53 AM, 24-Jun-2021

मिजोरम: 24 घंटे में 226 नए मामले सामने आए

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 226 नए मामले सामने आए। इसके साथ ही कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों मरीजों की संख्या 18,624 हो गई है। इसमें से 4,442 एक्टिव केस हैं और 14,096 मरीज स्वस्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं, जबकि 86 मरीजों की इस जानलेवा संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। मिजोरम के सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।




 
07:16 AM, 24-Jun-2021

देश में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर अभी थमी नहीं है। राहत की बात ये है कि कोरोना के दैनिक संक्रमित मामलों और संक्रमण से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या में भारी गिरावट आई है। हालांकि, कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की संभावना अभी भी चिंता का विषय है। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के 54,319 नए मामले सामने आए और 978 लोगों की संक्रमण से जान चली गई। देश में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट के 40 से अधिक मामले सामने आए हैं। कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी देश-दुनिया की पल पल की खबरों की सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
india news national coronavirus covid-19
