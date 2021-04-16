Coronavirus India Live: कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला कोरोना संक्रमित, हरसिमरत कौर भी महामारी की चपेट में

10:04 AM, 16-Apr-2021

India reports 2,17,353 new #COVID19 cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,42,91,917

Total recoveries: 1,25,47,866

Active cases: 15,69,743

Death toll: 1,74,308



Total vaccination: 11,72,23,509 pic.twitter.com/dQYtH8QCN6