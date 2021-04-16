Coronavirus India Live: कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला कोरोना संक्रमित, हरसिमरत कौर भी महामारी की चपेट में

Live
India reports 2,17,353 new #COVID19 cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021
Total cases: 1,42,91,917
Total recoveries: 1,25,47,866
Active cases: 15,69,743
Death toll: 1,74,308
Total vaccination: 11,72,23,509 pic.twitter.com/dQYtH8QCN6
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/18kpWHjdBf— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.