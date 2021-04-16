Coronavirus India Live: कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला कोरोना संक्रमित, हरसिमरत कौर भी महामारी की चपेट में

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Live

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Fri, 16 Apr 2021 10:05 AM IST
रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला, महासचिव, कांग्रेस - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • देश में 15 लाख के पार पहुंचे सक्रिय मामले
  • मौत का आंकड़ा भी 1.74 लाख के पार 
लाइव अपडेट

10:04 AM, 16-Apr-2021

24 घंटे में 2.17 लाख नए मामले

देश में कोरोना का कहर बढ़ता जा रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान देश में 2.17 लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले सामने आए, जो एक दिन का सबसे ज्यादा आंकड़ा है। इससे पहले 15 अप्रैल को भी 2 लाख से ज्यादा केस मिले थे। अब देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,42,91,917 हो गई। वहीं, सक्रिय मामले भी 15 लाख के पार पहुंच गए। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 1185 लोगों ने जान गंवाई, जिसके बाद कुल मौतों की संख्या 1,74,308 हो गई। बता दें कि देश में लगातार 37 दिन से कोरोना के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है।



 
09:51 AM, 16-Apr-2021

सुरजेवाला कोरोना संक्रमित

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट करके इसकी जानकारी दी। साथ ही, अपने संपर्क में आने वालों से एहतियात बरतने की अपील की।
 
09:45 AM, 16-Apr-2021

देश में 15 अप्रैल को कोरोना के 2 लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले सामने आए, जो एक दिन का सबसे ज्यादा आंकड़ा है। इसके बाद कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,40,74,564 हो गई। वहीं, सक्रिय मामले भी 14 लाख के पार पहुंच गए। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 1083 लोगों ने जान गंवाई, जिसके बाद कुल मौतों की संख्या 1,73,123 हो गई। बता दें कि देश में लगातार 37 दिन से कोरोना के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है।
india news national
