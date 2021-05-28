बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Coronavirus India Live Updates Covid 19 Cases Vaccination Lockdown Curfew and Black Fungus News in Hindi

Live

Coronavirus Live: मेरठ में ब्लैक फंगस के मामले बढ़े, 11 नए केस के साथ 147 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 28 May 2021 07:46 AM IST
Coronavirus India Live Updates Covid 19 Cases Vaccination Lockdown Curfew and Black Fungus News in Hindi
ब्लैक फंगस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस का कहर अभी भी जारी है। कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले भले ही लगातार कम आ रहे हों लेकिन रोजाना होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा तीन हजार से कम नहीं आ रहा है। बीते दिन कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले दो लाख से भी कम आए लेकिन तीन हजार के करीब लोगों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आगे अपना दम तोड़ दिया है। इसके अलावा कोरोना की वैक्सीन के मोर्चे पर भी चिंताजनक खबर है। हर दिन वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले लोगों की संख्या घट रही है। 18+ वालों के लिए वैक्सीन ना होने की वजह से कई वैक्सीनेशन केंद्रों को बंद कर दिया गया है। कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
07:44 AM, 28-May-2021

लद्दाख में कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में 141 नए मामले आए सामने

लद्दाख में कोरोना वायरस के 141 नए मामले सामने आए। बीते 24 घंटे में चार मरीजों की मौत हुई और 145 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस गए। 

07:25 AM, 28-May-2021

मेरठ: ब्लैक फंगस के 11 नए मामले दर्ज, कुल मामले 147

मेरठ में अभी तक ब्लैक फंगस के 147 मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में मेरठ में ब्लैक फंगस के 11 नए मामले सामने आए। इसके अलावा मेरठ में अभी भी कोरोना के दैनिक मामले सैकड़ों की संख्या में दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। मौजूदा समय में
मेरठ में 88 सक्रिय मामले हैं और कल 187 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। 
 
07:13 AM, 28-May-2021

Coronavirus Live: मेरठ में ब्लैक फंगस के मामले बढ़े, 11 नए केस के साथ 147 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा

देश में कोरोना वायरस का कहर अभी भी जारी है। कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले भले ही लगातार कम आ रहे हों लेकिन रोजाना होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा तीन हजार से कम नहीं आ रहा है। बीते दिन कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले दो लाख से भी कम आए लेकिन तीन हजार के करीब लोगों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आगे अपना दम तोड़ दिया है। इसके अलावा कोरोना की वैक्सीन के मोर्चे पर भी चिंताजनक खबर है। हर दिन वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले लोगों की संख्या घट रही है। 18+ वालों के लिए वैक्सीन ना होने की वजह से कई वैक्सीनेशन केंद्रों को बंद कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में सरकार को सफाई देने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा। वहीं देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की पीक निकल चुकी है लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना भी जताई गई है। जानकारों का कहना है कि अगर तीसरी लहर आई तो इससे सबसे ज्यादा असर, बच्चों पर पड़ेगा।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

corona virus in India
India News

कोरोना वायरस: 1.86 लाख मामले आए सामने, 44 दिनों में सबसे कम आंकड़ा

28 मई 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 28 May 2021: इन सात राशियों के लिए शुक्रवार का दिन रहेगा फायदेमंद, भाग्य का मिलेगा साथ

28 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर....
Business Diary

महामारी का प्रकोप: बंद हो सकती हैं आधी से ज्यादा छोटी कंपनियां और स्टार्टअप

28 मई 2021

घाटों पर निकले लोगों को दरोगा ने पीटा
Varanasi

पुलिसिया रौब: वाराणसी में घाटों पर निकले लोगों को दरोगा ने पीटा, फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

28 मई 2021

Lockdown
India News

गृह मंत्रालय का आदेश : 30 जून तक जारी रखें कंटेनमेंट जोन और पाबंदियों जैसे दिशा-निर्देश

27 मई 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन शाहरुख खान, ललिता पवार
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन से शाहरुख खान: इस वजहों से गिनीज बुक में दर्ज है इन बॉलीवुड सितारों का नाम

27 मई 2021

अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

क्रिकेट : रहाणे के लिए इंग्लैंड का दौरा अभी नहीं तो कभी नहीं जैसा

27 मई 2021

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

एलोपैथी विवाद: आईएमए की बाबा रामदेव को खुली बहस की चुनौती, कहा- उन्होंने 25 सवाल पूछे हम केवल पांच ही पूछेंगे

27 मई 2021

कोरोना वायरस की जांच (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में कोरोना: 24 घंटे में 81 मरीजों की मौत, 2146 नए संक्रमित मिले

27 मई 2021

शादी। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: शादी के मंडप में पहुंच गई दूल्हे की प्रेमिका, बोली- 'वादा हमसे, फेरे किसी और से'

27 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited