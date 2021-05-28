Coronavirus Live: मेरठ में ब्लैक फंगस के मामले बढ़े, 11 नए केस के साथ 147 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा

Live
#COVID19 | Ladakh reported 141 new cases, four deaths and 145 recoveries/discharges yesterday— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021
Active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 1,656; 1438 in Leh and 218 in Kargil district pic.twitter.com/4j3t0zwlUk
Meerut | 147 cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) reported so far including 11 new cases recorded yesterday. We've 88 active cases. 187 new #COVID19 cases were also reported yesterday. The situation is improving in terms of Covid crisis in the city: Akhilesh Mohan, CMO (27.05) pic.twitter.com/TbQnGRqMoo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2021
