Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 205 नए मामले, अबतक 47 लोगों की हुई मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 04 Jun 2021 07:34 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में लगातार दो दिन से बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। हालांकि पिछले कई दिनों से दैनिक मामले कम हो रहे थे, जिसके चलते कई राज्यों ने अपने यहां अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। वहीं कई राज्य ऐसे भी हैं, जहां कोविड-19 की वजह से लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। महाराष्ट्र और कर्नाटक में अभी लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया गया है। वहीं यूपी, दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित हर खबर को जानने के लिए यहां पढ़िए पल-पल के अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

07:33 AM, 04-Jun-2021

मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 205 नए केस

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 205 नए मामले सामने आए और एक मरीज की मौत हुई। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 13,064 है जिसमें 3,415 सक्रिय मामले, 9,602 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 47 मौतें शामिल हैं।

07:22 AM, 04-Jun-2021

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में लगातार दो दिन से बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। हालांकि पिछले कई दिनों से दैनिक मामले कम हो रहे थे, जिसके चलते कई राज्यों ने अपने यहां अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। वहीं कई राज्य ऐसे भी हैं, जहां कोविड-19 की वजह से लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। देश में कोरोना के अलावा ब्लैक फंगस के मामले भी तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। हालांकि वैक्सीनेशन को रफ्तार देने के लिए सरकार विदेशी कंपनियों से लगातार बातचीत कर रही है। सरकार ने दावा किया है कि इस साल के अंत यानी दिसंबर तक सभी व्यस्कों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लग जाएगी। 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

