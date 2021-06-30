बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   coronavirus delta plus variant cases live updates today in india latest news update on june 30th 2021

Live

Coronavirus Live: दिल्ली का लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार पांच जुलाई तक बंद, नियमों का पालन ना करने पर हुई कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 30 Jun 2021 09:19 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases live updates today in india latest news update on june 30th 2021
बाजार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस के ताजा मामले अब 50 हजार से कम आने लगे हैं। 102 दिन बाद पहली बार कोरोना के दैनिक मामले 40 हजार से कम दर्ज हुए। देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की रफ्तार अब भले ही धीमी पड़ गई हो लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना का डर अभी भी बना हुआ है। कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए केंद्र सरकार वैक्सीनेशन पर तेजी से काम कर रही है। कोरोना के नियमों का सही से पालन ना करने पर लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार समेत कई बाजारों को पांच जुलाई तक बंद करने का आदेश दिया गया है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित अपडेट्स पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
09:18 AM, 30-Jun-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 19,60,757 लोगों का हुआ टेस्ट- आईसीएमआर

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद के मुताबिक, भारत में कल कोरोना वायरस के लिए 19,60,757 सैंपल टेस्ट किए गए, कल तक कुल 41,01,00,044 सैंपल टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं।

08:43 AM, 30-Jun-2021

लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार पांच जुलाई तक बंद

कोरोना के नियमों का पालन ना करने पर पूर्व दिल्ली के जिलाधिकारी ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है। उन्होंने ऐसे बाजारों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें पांच जुलाई तक बंद करने का आदेश दिया है। इनमें लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार, मंगल बाजार, विजय चौक, सुभाष चौक, जगतराम पार्क, गुरू रामदास नगर शामिल हैं।

08:21 AM, 30-Jun-2021

असम: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 2672 नए केस

असम में आज कोरोना वायरस के 2,672 नए मामले आए, 1,966 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 27 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई।

08:07 AM, 30-Jun-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 256 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 256 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 20,075 है जिसमें 4,471 सक्रिय मामले, 15,512 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 92 मौतें शामिल हैं।
 
07:57 AM, 30-Jun-2021

Coronavirus Live: दिल्ली का लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार पांच जुलाई तक बंद, नियमों का पालन ना करने पर हुई कार्रवाई

देश में कोरोना वायरस के ताजा मामले अब 50 हजार से कम आने लगे हैं। 102 दिन बाद पहली बार कोरोना के दैनिक मामले 40 हजार से कम दर्ज हुए। देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की रफ्तार अब भले ही धीमी पड़ गई हो लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना का डर अभी भी बना हुआ है। कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए केंद्र सरकार वैक्सीनेशन पर तेजी से काम कर रही है। अबतक 30 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। वहीं कोरोना के घटते मामलों को देखते हुए अब कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। दिल्ली, राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों ने अपने यहां कोरोना पाबंदियों में छूट देनी शुरू कर दी है। अब 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ जिम और योग संस्थानों को खोलने की अनुमति मिल गई है। इसके अलावा शादी समारोह में भी 50 लोगों को आमंत्रित करने की मंजूरी मिल गई है। इसके अलावा देश में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 3.92 लाख से ज्यादा हो गई है। वहीं सक्रिय मामलों की बात करें तो उनका आंकड़ा छह लाख से नीचे बरकरार है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत को अचानक दिल्ली से आया बुलावा, सारे कार्यक्रम किए रद्द

30 जून 2021

demo pic
Delhi

नई मुसीबत : कोरोना मरीजों में मिला नया संक्रमण, पेट में होता है दर्द, कारणों का पता नहीं

30 जून 2021

demo pic...
Delhi

खतरे की घंटी : घातक साबित हो रहा है डेड वायरस, बढ़ रही है मरीजों की संख्या

30 जून 2021

अल-हुतैब गांव
Bizarre News

अजब-गजब: कहानी एक अनोखे गांव की, जहां कभी नहीं होती है बारिश

30 जून 2021

weather update
India News

अभी नहीं मिलेगी गर्मी से राहत: दिल्लीवासियों को मानसून के लिए पांच दिन और करना होगा इंतजार

30 जून 2021

गहनों से लदी दुल्हन
Shamli

आई मुसीबत : दुल्हन पर चढ़ाए इतने गहने कि पहुंच गई पुलिस, वीडियो वायरल, अब जांच करेगा आयकर विभाग

30 जून 2021

उपचुनाव में प्रचार समाग्री पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तस्वीर का इस्तेमाल
World

ब्रिटेन: उपचुनाव के दौरान लेबर पार्टी की प्रचार सामग्री पर मोदी की तस्वीर होने पर हंगामा

30 जून 2021

एनसीपी नेताओं की बैठक
India News

मुंबई: एनसीपी नेताओं की बैठक, उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार, सुप्रिया सुले समेत कई मौजूद

29 जून 2021

10 सबसे क्रूर शासक
Education

इतिहास के पन्नों से : तैमूर से लेकर हिटलर तक, ये हैं अब तक के 10 सबसे क्रूर शासक

29 जून 2021

गृह मंत्रालय में यौन शोषण को लेकर बैठक चल रही है
India News

गृह मंत्रालय की चिट्ठी: राज्यों को पाबंदियां हटाने में सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश, कहा- पांच सूत्री रणनीति पर दें ध्यान

29 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited