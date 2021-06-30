Coronavirus Live: दिल्ली का लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार पांच जुलाई तक बंद, नियमों का पालन ना करने पर हुई कार्रवाई

Live
भारत में कल कोरोना वायरस के लिए 19,60,757 सैंपल टेस्ट किए गए, कल तक कुल 41,01,00,044 सैंपल टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं: भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद (ICMR) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1yer2ikgEW— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 30, 2021
Delhi | Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar shut till 10pm of 5th July for not following COVID19 appropriate behaviour: District Magistrate, East Delhi— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021
असम में आज कोरोना वायरस के 2,672 नए मामले आए, 1,966 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 27 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई। #COVID19— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 29, 2021
सक्रिय मामले: 25,692
कुल डिस्चार्ज: 4,74,457
कुल मौतें: 4,509 pic.twitter.com/8KUZc5qkXT
COVID19 | Active cases in Mizoram rise to 4,471 with 256 new cases reported yesterday; case tally at 20,075 pic.twitter.com/TfXdKjzINK— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.