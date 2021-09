MI vs KKR Live Score: कोलकाता ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी, रोहित शर्मा की मुंबई टीम में वापसी

Hello & welcome from Abu Dhabi for Match 3⃣4⃣ of the #VIVOIPL. 👋



A cracking contest is on the cards as @mipaltan take on @KKRiders. 👌 👌



Which team are you rooting for tonight❓ 🤔 🤔 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/X3cBFQuyyX