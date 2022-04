MI vs LSG Live: नौ ओवर के बाद लखनऊ 84/1, राहुल अपने 100वें मैच में अर्धशतक के करीब, डिकॉक 24 रन बनाकर आउट

03:03 PM, 16-Apr-2022

🚨 Toss Update 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & @mipaltan have elected to bowl against @LucknowIPL.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8aLz0owuM1#TATAIPL | #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/LUWdKJuBsg