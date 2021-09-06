बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: भारत जीत से बस एक कदम दूर, इंग्लैंड को लगा नौवां झटका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Mon, 06 Sep 2021 08:56 PM IST
Ind Vs Eng 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Scorecard Latest News Updates In Hindi
भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड 4th Test लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर: - फोटो : amar ujala graphics

खास बातें

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच द ओवल में खेले जा रहे चौथे टेस्ट के पांचवें दिन का खेल शुरू हो चुका है। इंग्लैंड ने नौ विकेट के नुकसान 200 से अधिक रन बना लिए हैं। ओली रॉबिन्सन और जेम्स एंडरसन क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं। यहां से भारत जीत से सिर्फ एक विकेट दूर है।
लाइव अपडेट

08:53 PM, 06-Sep-2021

भारत जीत से बस एक कदम दूर

89वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर उमेश यादव ने इंग्लैंड को नौवां झटका दिया। उमेश ने क्रेग ओवरटन (10) को आउट किया।
08:18 PM, 06-Sep-2021

 भारत जीत से सिर्फ दो विकेट दूर,चायकाल तक इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 193/8

उमेश यादव ने 85वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर क्रिस वोक्स को केएल राहुल के हाथों कैच आउट कराकर चलता किया।  इसके साथ ही इंग्लैंड को आठवा झटका लगा। बस अब भारत को जीत के लिए दो विकेट की दरकार है। चायकाल तक इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 193/8
 
07:54 PM, 06-Sep-2021

जो रूट आउट, भारत जीत से तीन विकेट दूर

81वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर शार्दुल ने इंग्लैंड को बड़ा झटका दिया। उन्होंने कप्तान जो रूट को आउट किया। रूट 36 रन बनाकर पवेलिय लौटे। यहां से भारत जीत से तीन विकेट दूर है। 
 
07:16 PM, 06-Sep-2021

ड्रिंक्स तक इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 150/6

ड्रिंक्स तक इंग्लैंड ने छह विकेट के नुकसान पर 150 रन बना लिए हैं। जो रूट 19 और क्रिस वोक्स 2 रन बनाकर नाबाद हैं। यहां से भारत को जीत के लिए चार विकेट की दरकार है। वहीं, इस मैच को जीतने के लिए इंग्लैंड को 218 की जरूरत है। 
06:55 PM, 06-Sep-2021

भारत को जीत के लिए चार विकेट की जरूरत

68वें ओवर की दूसरी गेंद पर इंग्लैंड को मोईन अली (0) के रूप में छठा झटका लगा। यहां भारत को जीत के लिए चार विकेट की जरूरत है।
 
06:50 PM, 06-Sep-2021

भारत जीत से सिर्फ पांच विकेट दूर

67वें ओवर की तीसरी गेंद पर बुमराह ने जनी बेयरस्टो को चलता किया। इसके साथ ही इंग्लैंड की आधी टीम पवेलियन लौट चुकी है। यहां से ओवल टेस्ट जीतने के लिए भारत को पांच विकेट की तलाश है। इसके साथ ही बुमराह के टेस्ट में 101* विकेट हो गए।
 
06:41 PM, 06-Sep-2021

बुमराह के टेस्ट में 100 विकेट पूरे

65वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेदं पर जसप्रीत बुमराह ने ओली पोप (2) को चलता किया। इसके साथ ही वह टेस्ट क्रिकेट में अपने 100 विकेट पूरे किए। 
 
06:22 PM, 06-Sep-2021

हमीद 63 रन बनाकर आउट

62वें ओवर की तीसरी गेंद पर जडेजा ने टीम इंडिया को बड़ी सफलता दिलाई। जडेजा ने हसीब हमीद को आउट किया। हमीद 193 गेंदों में छह चौके की मदद से 63 रन बनाए। 
 
 
05:35 PM, 06-Sep-2021

लंच तक स्कोर 131/2

लंच तक इंग्लैंड ने दो विकेट के नुकसान पर 131 रन बना लिए हैं। जो रूट 8 और हसीब हमीद 62 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर मौजूद। यहां से मेजबान टीम को जीत के लिए 237 रन की दरकार है। वहीं, भारत को जीत के लिए आठ विकेट की दरकार है। 
 
05:09 PM, 06-Sep-2021

डेविड मलान रनआउट

54वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर टीम इंडिया को दूसरी सफलता मिली। डेविड मलान (5) रनआउट हो गए।

    
04:29 PM, 06-Sep-2021

हसीब हमीद ने जड़ा पचासा

हसीब हमीद ने टेस्ट करियर का चौथा अर्धशतक जड़ा है। उन्होंने 123 गेंदों में अपनी फिफ्टी पूरी की। बता दें कि मौजूदा सीरीज में हमीद की यह दूसरी हाफ सेंचुरी है। 
 
04:08 PM, 06-Sep-2021

शार्दुल ने इंग्लैंड को दिया पहला झटका

41वें ओवर की तीसरी गेंद पर रोरी बर्न्स ने टेस्ट करियर का 11वां अर्धशतक जड़ा। उन्होंने 124 गेंदों में अपनी फिफ्टी पूरी की। इसी ओवर की चौथी गेंद पर शार्दुल ने बर्न्स (50) को विकेट के पीछे कैच आउट कराकर भारत को पहली सफलता दिलाई। बर्न्स और हमीद के बीच पहले विकेट के लिए शतकीय साझेदारी हुई। टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इतिहास में शायद यह पहली बार हुआ जब एक टेस्ट में चार खिलाड़ी ठीक 50 रन पर आउट हो गए हों।
 
 
03:32 PM, 06-Sep-2021

पांचवें दिन का खेल शुरू

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच पांचवें दिन का खेल शुरू हो गया है। इंग्लैंड ने बिना किसी नुकसान 77 से अधिक रन बना लिए हैं। हसीब हमीद और रोरी बर्न्स क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं। दिन का पहला ओवर उमेश यादव फेंक रहे हैं।
03:22 PM, 06-Sep-2021

इंग्लैंड को आखिरी दिन जीत के लिए 291 रन की दरकार

इंग्लैंड को आखिरी दिन जीत के लिए 291 रन की दरकार है वहीं भारत को इस मैच को बचाने के लिए 10 विकेट की तलाश है।
 
03:16 PM, 06-Sep-2021

चौथे दिन की हाईलाईट्स

भारत ने चौथे दिन का खेल 270/3 से आगे खलना शुरू किया था। भारत की दूसरी पारी 466 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गई। शार्दुल ठाकुर (60) और ऋषभ पंत ने शानदार अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली। शार्दुल और पंत के बीच सातवें विकेट के लिए शतकीय साझेदारी हुई। वहीं, इंग्लैंड की तरफ से दूसरी पारी में क्रिस वोक्स ने तीन जबकि मोईन अली और ओली रॉबिन्सन ने दो-दो विकेट झटके। 
