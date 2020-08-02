शहर चुनें
Coronavirus: ऐसे घरों में अधिक फैल रहा है कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण, शोध में हुआ खुलासा

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 03:02 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को लेकर समय-समय पर कई तरह के दावे किए जाते रहे हैं। जैसे कि, वायरस किन सतहों पर कितनी देर तक जिंदा रहता है, हवा के जरिए भी इसका संक्रमण फैल सकता है आदि। कुछ समय पहले यह भी कहा गया था कि जिन घरों में वेंटिलेशन और खिड़कियों की व्यवस्था नहीं होती है, वहां संक्रमण का खतरा अधिक होता है। अब इसी से संबंधित एक ताजा रिपोर्ट सामने आई है। अमेरिका की मिनेसोटा यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधकर्ताओं ने घरों, स्कूलों और शॉपिंग मॉल्स के अंदर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों के ड्रॉपलेट्स के प्रसार और उनके रूकने या खत्म होने से संबंधित मामलों पर शोध किया, जिसमें कई बातें निकलकर सामने आईं। आइए जानते हैं कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण किन जगहों पर अधिक फैलने का खतरा है। 
coronavirus coronavirus study coronavirus report कोरोना वायरस कोरोना वायरस स्टडी कोरोना वायरस रिपोर्ट

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
