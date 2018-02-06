अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   raipur District panchayat office recruitment 2018 for the post of Accommodation friends

रायपुर जिला पंचायत कार्यालय में वैकेंसी, आवास मित्र के पद खाली

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:17 PM IST
raipur District panchayat office recruitment 2018 for the post of Accommodation friends
रायपुर जिला पंचायत कार्यालय में नौकरियां हैं, आवास मित्र के पद खाली हैं। आवेदन पत्र के निर्धारित प्रारूप को सावधानीपूर्वक भरें। 

वेबसाइट : www.raipur.gov.in

कुल पदः 81

पद का विवरण : आवास मित्र  

शैक्षणिक योग्यता: मान्यताप्राप्त संस्थान से सिविल इंजीनियरिंग डिग्री व अन्य योग्यताएं

RELATED

आयु सीमा : न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष और अधिकतम 45 वर्ष 
आगे पढ़ें

district panchayat office accommodation friends

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan troll on his tweet that he got the girl
Bollywood

सलमान के एक ट्वीट ने बॉलीवुड में मचाई खलबली, लड़की मिलने पर लोग बोले- 'ठीक से देखो आंटी होगी'

6 फरवरी 2018

Actress Aashka Goradia husband Brent posts romantic picture with wife
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2018

most eligible bachelor salman khan announced he has found girl
Bollywood

इंतजार हुआ खत्म, 52 साल के सलमान का टि्वटर पर ऐसा ऐलान फैंस अचानक हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor and sridevi spotted at lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईवेंट में मां के साथ पहुंची थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ शर्मिंदा होन से बचीं

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

मिजोरम पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए अपर डिविजन क्लर्क के पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

DU Admission NCWEB decrease 4% in third cutoff
Government Jobs

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी

13 जुलाई 2017

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

मालिक की याद में कुत्ते ने बजाया पियानो, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक कुत्ता अपने मालिक की याद में पियानो बजा रहा है और साथ में गाना भी गा रहा है...

6 फरवरी 2018

narendra modi to visit palestine uae and oman 3:00

खाड़ी देशों में मंदिर,मस्जिद की यात्रा के अलावा इसलिए खास है पीएम मोदी का दौरा

6 फरवरी 2018

After padmavat Brahmin samaj oppose kangna ranaut’s manikarnika, tells to stop shooting 0:45

‘पद्मावत’ के बाद ‘मणिकर्णिका’ पर बवाल, ये है वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

love horoscope for valentines day 1:31

इन राशि वालों को मिलेगा वैलेंटाइन्स डे पर उनका सच्चा प्यार

6 फरवरी 2018

SENSEX PLUNGES BY 1300 POINTS, NIFTY FALLS BY 300, KNOW THE REAL REASON 1:32

शेयर बाजार में हाहाकर, निवेशकों के डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये, ये है असली वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.