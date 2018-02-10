अपना शहर चुनें

सिविल जज बनने का अवसर, कर्नाटक उच्च न्यायालय में नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:38 PM IST
Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2018: notification released for 101 Civil Judges posts
कर्नाटक उच्च न्यायालय में सिविल जज बनने का सुनहरा अवसर है। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और मौजूद दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें

वेबसाइटः www.hslvizag.in

कुल पदः 101

पद का विवरण : सिविल जज 

शैक्षणिक योग्यता : विधि द्वारा स्‍थापित लॉ कॉलेज से डिग्री व उम्मीदवार बतौर वकील काम कर रहे हों।  

आयु सीमा : अधिकतम 35 वर्ष 

अंतिम तिथि : 01 मार्च, 2018
