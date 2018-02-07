अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   job vacancies for 12th passed in maharashtra police 20000 salary apply soon

12वीं पास के लिए पुलिस में नौकरी, 20 हजार सैलरी, जल्द करें अप्लाई

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:02 PM IST
job vacancies for 12th passed in maharashtra police 20000 salary apply soon
पुलिस की नौकरी के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों के लिए महाराष्ट्र पुलिस सुनहरा अवसर प्रदान कर रही है। महाराष्ट्र पुलिस में बड़े पैमाने पर कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों पर भर्ती होने वाली है। 1 हजार से भी ज्यादा सिपाही पदों पर भर्ती होगी। नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 28 फरवरी 2018 है। भर्तियां विभिन्न डिविजन्स के लिए होंगी। चयनित उम्मीदवारों को प्रति माह पे-स्केल 5200-20200 रुपये की सैलरी मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही उन्हें 2000 रुपये का ग्रेड पे भी मिलेगा। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों का 12वीं पास होना अनिवार्य है। इसके अलावा आवेदक की उम्र 18 से 28 साल के बीच होनी चाहिए।
आगे पढ़ें

maharashtra police constables recruitment 2018 maharashtra police government jobs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

मिजोरम पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए अपर डिविजन क्लर्क के पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

DU Admission NCWEB decrease 4% in third cutoff
Government Jobs

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी

13 जुलाई 2017

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

ये है दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता होटल, जिसका किराया है मात्र 26 रुपए

क्या आप दुनिया के सबसे होटल के बारे में जानते हैं? बांग्लादेश की राजधानी ढाका में बहने वाली नदी बुरीगंगा में तैरते हुआ एक होटल है जिसका एक रात का किराया मात्र 26 रुपये हैं।

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn returns as honest income tax officer in Raj Kumar Gupta's new film Raid, trailer 02:46

ये है 'सिंघम' का नया अवतार, अब पड़ेगी करप्शन पर सबसे बड़ी 'रेड'

7 फरवरी 2018

indian girl dancing on treadmill viral video special story 0:59

जहां आप चल नहीं सकते वहां ये लड़की करती है डांस, देखें वायरल वीडियो

7 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S MET WITH ACCIDENT, INJURED, ONE RELATIVE DEAD 0:53

पीएम मोदी की पत्नी जसोदाबेन का हुआ एक्सीडेंट, देखिए कैसी है उनकी हालत

7 फरवरी 2018

Pm narendra modi 10 BIG attacks on congress in lok sabha 6:53

विपक्ष पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, चुन-चुनकर किए ये 10 बड़े हमले

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.