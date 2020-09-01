शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Three members of banned PLFI in Ramgarh, Jharkhand arrested, five absconding

झारखंड के रामगढ़ में प्रतिबंधित संगठन पीएलएफआई के तीन सदस्य गिरफ्तार, पांच फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामगढ़ Updated Tue, 01 Sep 2020 06:43 PM IST
रामगढ़ एसपी प्रभात कुमार
रामगढ़ एसपी प्रभात कुमार - फोटो : ANI

झारखंड में  पीपुल्स लिबरेशन फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएलएफआई) के तीन सदस्यों को रामगढ़ में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। रामगढ़ के पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रभात कुमार ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है और पांच सदस्य अभी फरार हैं, उनकी तलाश चल रही है। बता दें कि पीएलएफआई भारत में प्रतिबंधित संगठन भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माओवादी) की सशस्त्र शाखा है।
plfi people's liberation front of india maoist jharkhand police ramgarh police

