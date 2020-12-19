शहर चुनें
सिर्फ 25 फीसदी ही काम कर रही लालू की किडनी, पिता से मिल भावुक हुए तेजस्वी यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 08:29 PM IST
तेजस्वी यादव
तेजस्वी यादव - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के नेता प्रतिपक्ष और आरजेडी नेता तेजस्वी यादव आज अपने पिता लालू यादव से मिलने रांची के रिम्स अस्पताल पहुंचे। वहां पहुंचकर उन्होंने उनकी तबीयत की जानकारी ली। 
मुलाकात से पहले तेजस्वी ने मीडिया को बताया कि आप सब को ख़बर होगी कि लालू जी की किडनी 25 फीसदी ही काम कर रही है। पिछले 4-5 महीनों से मैं उनसे नहीं मिला हूं। बिहार चुनाव के बाद पहली बार आज हम लालू जी से मिलने पहुंचे हैं।


 

