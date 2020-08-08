शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Mumbai bound Air Asia flight aborted take off at Ranchi Airport due to  bird hit all passengers are safe

विमान से टकराई चिड़िया, मुंबई जाने वाले एयर एशिया के विमान के टेक ऑफ को रोका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 02:19 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एयर एशिया (फाइल फोटो)
एयर एशिया (फाइल फोटो)

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
रांची से मुंबई जाने वाले एयर एशिया के विमान संख्या आई5-632 के टेक-ऑफ को रांची हवाईअड्डे पर रोक दिया गया क्योंकि एक चिड़िया विमान से टकरा गई। सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। यह जानकारी हवाई अड्डे के अधिकारी ने दी।
विज्ञापन


 
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
air asia ranchi airport passengers take off

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आरिफ मोहम्मद-पिनराई विजयन
India News

केरल हादसे में 18 लोगों की मौत, कोझिकोड अस्पताल पहुंचे राज्यपाल-सीएम, मिला ब्लैक बॉक्स

8 अगस्त 2020

को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
Agra

केरल विमान हादसे ने छीनीं पायलट अखिलेश के परिवार की खुशियां, बच्चे के जन्म से पहले आई मौत की खबर

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सुसाइड मामले में हुआ स्टिंग ऑपरेशन, फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट ने खोले पंखे के न मुड़ने के राज

8 अगस्त 2020

केएस भरत
Cricket News

PHOTOS: शादी के बंधन में बंधा यह भारतीय क्रिकेटर, कोरोना काल में लिए सात फेरे

8 अगस्त 2020

केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल हादसा: 30 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरा एयर इंडिया का विमान, तस्वीरों में देखें भयावह मंजर

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
Agra

एयर इंडिया विमान हादसा: मथुरा के रहने वाले पायलट अखिलेश की मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

8 अगस्त 2020

Lucknow murder-suicide case
Lucknow

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आई प्रेमी की बर्बरता, नैंसी का शव देखकर डॉक्टरों के भी उड़े होश

8 अगस्त 2020

Lucknow murder-suicide case
Lucknow

ऐसी निर्दयता... प्रेमिका पर किए 80 वार में 40 गले पर, प्रेमी ने हत्या से पहले किया था ये...

8 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत, रिया अपने भाई के साथ
Bollywood

सुशांत के अकाउंट से रिया के भाई शौविक के खाते में ट्रांसफर किए गए थे पैसे, बैंक स्टेटमेंट से हुआ खुलासा, एक्टर बंद करना चाहते थे खाता

8 अगस्त 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited