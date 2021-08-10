बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand: Protest in front of Minister of State in Dhanbad Collectorate Hall, police lathi charge on girl students

झारखंड: राज्य मंत्री के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन, छात्राओं पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 10 Aug 2021 01:39 AM IST
छात्राओं पर पुलिस लाठीचार्ज करत हुए
छात्राओं पर पुलिस लाठीचार्ज करत हुए - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड में राज्य पुलिस ने धनबाद कलेक्ट्रेट में छात्राओं पर लाठीचार्ज किया। माामला 6  जलाई का है। विरोध करने वाली छात्राओं ने जबरन हॉल के गेट के सामने बैठकर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रास्ता बंद कर दिया था। यहां राज्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता एक बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे। इन्हें काबू करने के लिए पुलिस को बल प्रयोग करना पड़ा।
