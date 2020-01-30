शहर चुनें

झारखंड: एनआईए ने प्रतिबंधित संगठन पीएलफआई के प्रमुख दिनेश गोपे की दोनों पत्ननियों को गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 09:57 PM IST
टैरर फडिंग मामले में एनआईए ने झारखंड के नक्सली समूह पीपल्स लिबरेशन फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएलएफआई) के आतंकी वित्त पोषण मामले दो आरोपियों हीरा देवी और शकुंतला कुमारी को गिरफ्तार किया है। ये दोनों महिलाएं पीएलएफआई के प्रमुख दिनेश गोपे की पत्नियां हैं। 
एनआईए ने आज पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में आरोपी शकुंतला कुमारी और हीरा देवी के घर पर भी तलाशी ली।  एनआईए ने कहा, आरोपियों के घरों पर छापेमारी के दौरान दस्तावेज मिले। आरोपी दिनेश गोपे को गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आगे की जांच जारी है।
 
लालू यादव-राबड़ी देवी-मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

दो साल बाद लालू यादव से जेल में मिलने पहुंचीं राबड़ी, बेटी मीसा भी थी साथ

लालू और राबड़ी की इस मुलाकात को सियासी हलकों में झारखंड में महागठबंधन सरकार बनने से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है।

27 जनवरी 2020

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand

झारखंड मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के लिए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आज

28 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड के सीएम हेमंत सोरेन
Jharkhand

भीड़ तंत्र नहीं, संविधान और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हिसाब से चलेगा हिंदुस्तानः हेमंत सोरेन

26 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड : सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने मंत्रिमंडल का किया विस्तार, सात मंत्री कैबिनेट में शामिल

28 जनवरी 2020

Violence in Lohardaga
Jharkhand

सीएए के समर्थन में आयोजित रैली बाद हुई हिंसा के चलते लोहरदगा में कर्फ्यू, फ्लैग मार्च

25 जनवरी 2020

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu
Jharkhand

झारखंड : राज्यपाल ने चाईबासा नरसंहार में आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का दिया निर्देश, 15 गिरफ्तार

26 जनवरी 2020

सरयू राय-रघुवर दास
India News

झारखंड चुनाव नतीजे 2019: 'सरयू' की लहर में डूब गए रघुवर

23 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन-रघुबर दास-बाबूलाल मरांडी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2019: जानें मुख्य चेहरों में कौन आगे, कौन पीछे

23 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: मेला देखकर लौट रही चार नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

16 जनवरी 2020

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand

जीत की खुशी से चमका हेमंत सोरेन का चेहरा, पिता का लिया आशीर्वाद, इस अंदाज में साइकिल चलाते दिखे

23 दिसंबर 2019

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में CAA, NRC और NPR के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ लोगों ने प्रदर्शन किया ।

30 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह 1:27

जामिया फायरिंग: अमित शाह बोले, 'ऐसी घटना बर्दाश्त नहीं, कठोर कार्रवाई करेंगे'

30 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:04

31 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

30 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:36

बीते 50 सालों में कैसे हुई इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया 3:01

जामिया में फायरिंग के बाद हालात तनावपूर्ण, विपक्ष ने भाजपा के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

30 जनवरी 2020

लालू यादव
India News

जनता ने सुनिश्चित किया है कि अहंकार एवं पाखंड की राजनीति का अवसान तय है: लालू

24 दिसंबर 2019

सरयू राय (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: भाजपा से निष्कासित सरयू राय ने बनाई अलग पार्टी, नाम दिया भारतीय जन मोर्चा

21 जनवरी 2020

Hemant Soren met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi
Jharkhand

निमंत्रण देने दिल्ली पहुंचे हेमंत सोरेन, 29 को लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ

25 दिसंबर 2019

रघुवर दास
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव नतीजे: सीएम रघुवर बोले, यह पार्टी की नहीं मेरी हार है

23 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

सोरेन सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक में किसानों के ऋण माफी की घोषणा टांय-टांय फिस्स: भाजपा

30 दिसंबर 2019

सुदेश महतो
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव परिणाम Live: किंगमेकर बन सकते हैं आजसू चीफ सुदेश महतो, जा सकते हैं भाजपा के साथ

23 दिसंबर 2019

