Hindi News ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi police arrested infamous Kalu Lama gang chief Rohit Munda and key gang members

Jharkhand: कालू लामा गैंग का सरगना रोहित मुंडा और दो अन्य सदस्य गिरफ्तार, ATS और रांची पुलिस की कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Tue, 25 Jul 2023 01:06 AM IST
सार

झारखंड एटीएस ने कालू लामा गैंग के सरगना रोहित मुंडा और दो अन्य सदस्यों अभिषेक मलिक और शुभम विश्वकर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया है। ये लवकुश शर्मा गिरोह के सदस्य बिट्टू खान उर्फ तनवीर की हत्या में शामिल थे। 

Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi police arrested infamous Kalu Lama gang chief Rohit Munda and key gang members
Kalu Lama Gang Members Arrested - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार
झारखंड पुलिस को अपराधियों के खिलाफ बड़ी सफलता मिली है। एटीएस और रांची पुलिस की टीम ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई में कालू लामा गिरोह के सरगना रोहित मुंडा ऊर्फ बीड़ी और दो अन्य अपराधियों अभिषेक मलिक और शुभम विश्वकर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया है। ये सभी रांची के मुरादाबाद में लवकुश शर्मा गिरोह के सदस्य बिट्टू खान उर्फ तनवीर की हत्या में शामिल थे।



झारखंड एटीएस ने बताया कि तीनों खूंखार अपराधियों को सेक्टर-8 से गिरफ्तार किया गया। फिलहाल पुलिस अधिकारी तीन कुख्यात अपराधियों से पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, पुलिस ने पहले शुभम विश्वकर्मा को रांची से गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद बोकारो से रोहित मुंडा और अभिषेक मलिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।


लवकुश शर्मा गिरोह ने की थी कालू लामा की हत्या 
27 जनवरी 2022 को लवकुश शर्मा गिरोह के अपराधियों ने कालू लामा और शुभम विश्वकर्मा पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की थी। इसमें कालू लामा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी। वहीं, शुभम विश्वकर्मा को गंभीर हालात में रिम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था। इसके बाद कालू लामा गिरोह के रोहित मुंडा ने बदला लेने के लिए अन्य अपराधियों के साथ मिलकर बिट्टू खान की हत्या कर दी थी। रांची में एदलहातू टोंटे चौक के पास अखड़ा में बीते छह जून को बिट्टू खान की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

