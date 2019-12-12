झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव: 17 सीटों पर तीसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने की अपील

Voting begins for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/yUk68N0s5z— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TBs8uynpVC— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों में तैनात किए गए सीआरपीएफ जवान सोमवार को आपस में ही भिड़ गए और एक दूसरे पर गोलीबारी की जिसमें असिस्टेंड कमांडेंट समेत दो अधिकारियों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, इस घटना में चार जवान घायल हो गए।
10 दिसंबर 2019