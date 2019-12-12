झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव: 17 सीटों पर तीसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने की अपील

Voting begins for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/yUk68N0s5z

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने झारखंड में मतदान को लेकर जनता से एक अपील भी की है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज झारखंड में तीसरे चरण का मतदान हो रहा है। जिन सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है वहां की जनता से मेरा आग्रह है कि वह अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान में भागीदारी करे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं युवाओं से विशेष रूप से मतदान करने का आग्रह करता हूं।

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TBs8uynpVC