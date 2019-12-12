शहर चुनें

Jharkhand Assembly Election : Voting begins for 17 assembly constituencies

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव: 17 सीटों पर तीसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने की अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 07:09 AM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election
Jharkhand Assembly Election - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड में हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण का मतदान गुरुवार सुबह शुरू हो गया। तीसरे चरण में 17 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। इनमें रांची, कांके, हटिया, रामगढ़ और बरकट्ठा विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान सुबह सात बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक, जबकि शेष इलाकों में शाम तीन बजे तक ही वोट डाले जाएंगे।
बता दें कि इससे पहले प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में 64.39 प्रतिशत मतदान दर्ज किया गया था। इस दौरान हिंसा की एक घटना को छोड़कर सभी बीस सीटों के लिए लगभग शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मतदान हुआ था।



 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने झारखंड में मतदान को लेकर जनता से एक अपील भी की है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज झारखंड में तीसरे चरण का मतदान हो रहा है। जिन सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है वहां की जनता से मेरा आग्रह है कि वह अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान में भागीदारी करे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं युवाओं से विशेष रूप से मतदान करने का आग्रह करता हूं।

विज्ञापन
jharkhand assembly election ranchi jharkhand assembly elections 2019 jharkhand assembly polls
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड में फिर आपस में लड़े जवान, एक अधिकारी समेत चार की मौत

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों में तैनात किए गए सीआरपीएफ जवान सोमवार को आपस में ही भिड़ गए और एक दूसरे पर गोलीबारी की जिसमें असिस्टेंड कमांडेंट समेत दो अधिकारियों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, इस घटना में चार जवान घायल हो गए।

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा झारखंड प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण गिलुवा
Jharkhand

झारखंड: बागी नेताओं के खिलाफ भाजपा की बड़ी कार्रवाई, सरयू राय समेत कई नेता 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित

9 दिसंबर 2019

स्मृति ईरानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

महंगे प्याज के सवाल से बचने के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने बंद किया हेलिकॉप्टर का गेट

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: चुनाव ड्यूटी पर आए जवान ने कंपनी कमांडर को मारी गोली, फिर की आत्महत्या

9 दिसंबर 2019

जनसभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पीएम मोदी बोले- जनादेश के खिलाफ जाने वालों को सजा देगी जनता, कर्नाटक से हुई शुरुआत

9 दिसंबर 2019

मतदान
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव : हिंसा के बीच दूसरे चरण में 20 सीटों पर 64.39 प्रतिशत मतदान

7 दिसंबर 2019

लालू यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटालाः झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की लालू यादव की जमानत याचिका

7 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड में बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार बनी तो जल, जंगल, जमीन वापस करेंगे

9 दिसंबर 2019

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Jharkhand

झारखंड में सीएम योगी ने भरी हुंकार, कहा- कांग्रेस, झामुमो और राजद ने लूटने के लिए किया गठबंधन

5 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण की हर सीट पर तीन आपराधिक उम्मीदवार

6 दिसंबर 2019

