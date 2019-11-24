झारखंड में बोले राजनाथ- हमें बहुमत मिला तो अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने में नहीं दिखाई देरी

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Palamu: Without any delay, we abrogated #Article370 in J&K, when we got clear majority in Parliament. Now there'll not be two Constitutions in India, there'll be no different flag for J&K. There'll be only one PM in our country. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/ElSdirncR5— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में एक रात में ही सियासत बदल गई, इस तरीके के हालात हरियाणा में भी हुए। दोनों राज्यों में बहुमत से ज्यादा सीटों की बात की थी। जहां हरियाणा में भाजपा का नारा दिया था कि अबकी बार 200 पार। वहीं, महाराष्ट्र में नारा था कि अबकी बार 200 पार।
24 नवंबर 2019