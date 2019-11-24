शहर चुनें

झारखंड में बोले राजनाथ- हमें बहुमत मिला तो अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने में नहीं दिखाई देरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 24 Nov 2019 02:04 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी पार्टियां अपने चुनाव प्रचार में लग चुकी हैं। इसी कड़ी में देश के रक्षा मंत्री और भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता राजनाथ सिंह भी राज्य के विश्रामपुर में चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने अनुच्छेद 370 सहित कई मुद्दों पर सरकार के कदम लेकर जनसमर्थन मांगा।
विश्रामपुर में चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि भाजपा को जब लोकसभा में पूर्ण बहुमत मिला तो हमने अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने में किसी भी प्रकार की देरी नहीं की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के इस कदम के बाद से भारत में अब दो संविधान नहीं होंगे ना ही जम्मू कश्मीर के लिए अलग झंडा होगा। अब देश में सिर्फ एक प्रधानमंत्री होगा। 

बता दें कि झारखंड में 30 नवंबर को पहले चरण के लिए मतदान होने हैं। इसी सिलसिले में रविवार को भाजपा के कई दिग्गज नेता अपने उम्मीदवारों के लिए मतदान की अपील करने के लिए झारखंड पहुंच रहे हैं। 
