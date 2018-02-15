अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jharkhand ›   In jamshedpur policeman beat a mentally challenged man to remove him from middle of road

झारखंड: पुलिस की बदसलूकी, रोड से हटाने के लिए शख्स को बेरहमी से पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जमशेदपुर Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 11:04 AM IST
In jamshedpur policeman beat a mentally challenged man to remove him from middle of road
झारखंड में शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से बीमार एक व्यक्ति के साथ बदसलूकी की घटना सामने आई है। व्यक्ति को बीच रोड पर बेरहमी से पीटने का आरोप पुलिस प्रशासन पर लगा है। घटना जमशेदपुर के जुबली पार्क की है, जहां पीड़ित बीच रोड पर बैठा था।

पुलिस को जैसे ही जानकारी मिली तो अवर पुलिस निरीक्षक ए प्रसाद मौके पर पहुंचे। बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस को उसे सड़क से हटाने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। आरोप यह भी है कि पुलिस ने शख्स की बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक प्रसाद ने कहा, व्यक्ति आने-जाने वाली गाड़ियों पर पत्थर फेंक रहा था। मैंने उसे डंडे से नहीं मारा, बस उसे साइड करने की कोशिश में जबरदस्ती करनी पड़ी। 
 

 
