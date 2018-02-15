Jamshedpur: Police personnel beat a mentally & physically challenged man near Jubilee Park allegedly in an attempt to remove him from the middle of the road #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/0BFUScogNz— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
बिहार के आरा में ब्लास्ट होने की खबर सामने आ रही है, जिसमें आतंकी हमले को अंजाम देने आया एक संदिग्ध बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया है।
15 फरवरी 2018