झारखंड में शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से बीमार एक व्यक्ति के साथ बदसलूकी की घटना सामने आई है। व्यक्ति को बीच रोड पर बेरहमी से पीटने का आरोप पुलिस प्रशासन पर लगा है। घटना जमशेदपुर के जुबली पार्क की है, जहां पीड़ित बीच रोड पर बैठा था।



पुलिस को जैसे ही जानकारी मिली तो अवर पुलिस निरीक्षक ए प्रसाद मौके पर पहुंचे। बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस को उसे सड़क से हटाने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। आरोप यह भी है कि पुलिस ने शख्स की बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी।



न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक प्रसाद ने कहा, व्यक्ति आने-जाने वाली गाड़ियों पर पत्थर फेंक रहा था। मैंने उसे डंडे से नहीं मारा, बस उसे साइड करने की कोशिश में जबरदस्ती करनी पड़ी।

