Five naxals arrested in Palamu district, Jharkhand

झारखंड : पलामू पुलिस ने पांच नक्सलियों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पलामू Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 03:37 PM IST
Naxals arrested in Palamu
Naxals arrested in Palamu - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड के पलामू में पुलिस ने पांच नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इन्हें छतरपुर अनुमंडल से शनिवार को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने बताया कि ये सभी नक्सली तृतीय प्रस्तुति कमेटी (टीपीसी) संगठन से जुड़े हुए हैं।

गिरफ्तार नक्सलियों के पास से दो मोटरसाइकिल, चार मोबाइल फोन, हथियार, टीपीसी संगठन से जुड़े पर्चे और अन्य आपत्तिजनक सामग्री बरामद हुए हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस सभी से पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए विजय सिंह को नावा बाजार से गिरफ्तार किया। उसकी निशानदेही पर मुरुमदाग पंचायत क्षेत्र के गरारखांड जंगल में छापामारी कर चार अन्य उग्रवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। गिरफ्तार नक्सलियों ने पूछताछ में बताया कि ये लोग टीपीसी/टीएसपीसी के सक्रिय सदस्य हैं। 

naxal arrest jharkhand jharkhand naxalism
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

