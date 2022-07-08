मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   Jharkhand ›   ED raid at the locations of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's MLA representative Pankaj Mishra in a tender scam

Jharkhand: सीएम हेमंत सोरेन के करीबी पंकज मिश्रा के घर पहुंची ED, 18 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी जारी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: प्रांजुल श्रीवास्तव Updated Fri, 08 Jul 2022 08:54 AM IST
सार

झारखंड में 18 अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर छापेमारी जारी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, ईडी की ओर से यह कार्रवाई टेंडर घोटाले को लेकर की गई है। 

पंकज मिश्रा के घर पर पहुंची ईडी की टीम
पंकज मिश्रा के घर पर पहुंची ईडी की टीम - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के करीबी व विधायक प्रतिनिधि पंकज मिश्रा के ठिकानों पर प्रवर्तन निदेशायल की टीम ने छापेमारी की है। बताया जा रहा है कि ईडी की टीम उनके आवास पर पहुंची है। इसके अलावा झारखंड में 18 अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर छापेमारी जारी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, ईडी की ओर से यह कार्रवाई टेंडर घोटाले को लेकर की गई है। 



ईडी की टीम सुबह-सुबह पंकज मिश्रा के धनबाद स्थित आवास पर पहुंची। उनके आवास के बाहर सीआरपीएफ तैनात की गई है। इसके अलावा दो पत्थर कारोबारियों के घर पर भी ईडी की टीम पहुंची है। वहीं साहेबगंज, बरहेट और राजमहल में भी ईडी की टीम पहुंची है। 

